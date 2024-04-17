MP: Trader Looted Of ₹1.9 Lakh After Chilli Powder Attack In Daylight Robbery In Morena |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): In a daring daylight robbery, a trader was robbed of ₹1.9 lakh after some miscreants threw chilli powder into his eyes in Morena on Wednesday. The suspects, after snatching the money, fled the scene, leaving the trader injured. The trader, Mohit Agrawal, who runs a grocery store near the Bihari Ji Temple in the Padav area, was attacked while he was at his shop.

According to information, Agrawal was at the store when suddenly a masked assailant stormed in and threw chilli powder at him. Taking advantage of Agrawal's disorientation, the robber snatched the cash from his lower pocket and then assaulted him when he resisted. Despite Agrawal's attempt to chase the thief, he managed to escape.

Upon receiving the information, the police swiftly arrived at the scene and cordoned off the area in an attempt to apprehend the suspect. Alok Parihar, the officer in charge of the Kotwali police station, stated that the case is being treated as suspicious. Agrawal, who was taken to the district hospital in a wounded state, has since been discharged and is recovering at home.

Victim reportedly acquainted with accused

Speaking on the matter, police said that the victim, whose wedding is scheduled for April 23, is romantically involved with a woman whose father has allegedly taken money from the suspect. The connection between the looter and the victim is being investigated thoroughly.

"The case is under investigation, and we are exploring all angles," said Alok Parihar, the Station House Officer. "The suspect seems to be acquainted with the victim, as he targeted him specifically. We are making every effort to apprehend the culprit."