MP: Tyres Of Visitor’s Car Deflated Over Parking Issue At Mahakal Temple In Ujjain

Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A miscreant deflated the tyres of the car in the parking lot of Mahakaleshwar Temple and troubled the devotees. According to Arihant Hiramkar, a resident of Sangam Nagar Indore, he had arrived with friends Bharat Mukati and JS Dubey at 3 am on Sunday to attend the bhasmaarti of Mahakal. In a hurry to go to the aarti, he parked his car (MP 09 JA 6812) along with other vehicles outside the newly constructed vehicle parking at Prasadam inside Neelkanth Marg.

When the devotees returned after the aarti was over, all four wheels of the car were deflated. When the employees of the parking contractor were enquired, they started arguing. Later, when the CCTV footage was checked in the control room, a youth was seen roaming near the car and then deflating the wheels.

Even after showing the footage, the people of the parking contractor were not ready to accept the mistake. When a complaint was made to the temple committee in this regard, they said that the parking system had been given to the contractor through the Ujjain Municipal Corporation and Smart City, so the temple committee could not do anything.

Smart City CEO and municipal commissioner Ashish Pathak said that only parking arrangements have been given to the parking contractor. The contractor does not have rights over the vehicle parked outside. This kind of action will not be tolerated, he said.