Bhopal: Digvijaya Has Share In Raghogarh Fort Built In 1677, Owns Property Worth Rs 4.14 Cr

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Digvijaya Singh holds a share in Raghogarh fort valued at Rs 4.21 crore. It was built in 1677. On Tuesday, Singh submitted nomination form as Congress candidate from Rajgarh Lok Sabha constituency. His wife Amrita Rai and advocates were present on the occasion. Before reaching election office to submit his form, Singh offered prayers at Jalpa temple situated in the district.

According to nomination papers, Digvijaya has share in land worth Rs 18.44 crore situated at nine places. He owns a gun worth Rs 1 lakh, 100 grams of gold jewellery and 2,000 grams of silver jewellery and utensils. Singh has given a loan of Rs 3.31 crore to wife Amrita Rai. Digvijaya has shares and debentures of Rs 10.60 lakh and bank deposit of Rs 13.6 lakh in four banks.

Most property of Digvijaya Singh comes Hindu Undivided Family. The family owns a Ford Jeep model of 1937. The family has four gold coins of Tirupati Balaji, gold jewellery of 730 grams, silver items and utensils of 24,000 grams. Singh in his affidavit has claimed that his includes from MLA pension, MP pension, rent, interest, income from agriculture and income from Hindu United Family properties. His wife owns immovable properties worth Rs 6.45 crore.