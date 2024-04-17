MP Weather Update: Temperature Crosses 40°C In Several Cities, Dhar Hottest At 41.6°C | PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After a round of hailstorm and rain, the effect of heat has increased in Madhya Pradesh and the temperature in some parts of the state has again crossed 40 degrees. On Tuesday, the temperature in 12 cities including Ujjain, Naugaon, Khajuraho, Dhar was 40 degrees or more. Dhar was the hottest. The day temperature here reached 41.6 degrees. Meteorologist Pramendra Kumar said, it will be hot like this for two days. The period of thunderstorms and rains may start again from April 19.

Earlier on Tuesday, mercury was recorded between 40 and 41.6 degrees in Dhar, Guna, Narmadapuram, Ratlam, Mandla, Naugaon, Khandwa, Shajapur, Rewa, Satna and Khajuraho. At the same time, the mercury remained more than 39 degrees in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Damoh, Malajkhand, Sagar, Sidhi and Umaria. Similar weather will persist on Wednesday also. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert regarding the effects of extreme heat.

The new system will be active from April 18

Meteorologist Pramendra Kumar said, “Western Disturbance is becoming active in North India on April 18. Its effect can be seen from April 19. It will be clear in a day or two whether this system will remain strong or not. As per the current situation, there will be impact of western disturbance in some areas of the state.

Weather changed for 11 consecutive days in April

For the first time in the month of April, the weather in Madhya Pradesh changed for 11 consecutive days. The period of storm, rain and hailstorm started in the state from April 7. On Tuesday evening, there were clouds in Betul, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Mandla, Dindori, Chhindwara, Pandhurna and Balaghat. The effect of intense heat was seen in the rest of the districts.