UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023: 29 Candidates From MP Clear Exam; Ayan Jain From Bhopal Is State Topper

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 29 candidates from the state, including the maximum 12 from Bhopal, have cleared the prestigious Civil Service Examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission. The results were announced in Delhi on Tuesday afternoon.

With an All India Rank (AIR) of 16, Ayan Jain from Bhopal is the best performer in the state. Ayan’s father Mukesh Jain is a retired IPS officer and mother is financial advisor. This was his third attempt. In the first attempt he could not clear the mains, in the second attempt he secured AIR 87 and was selected to IPS. In the third attempt, he has secured AIR 16 and has opted for the IAS.

He has completed schooling from Delhi. He has completed his schooling from Sanskriti school and cleared JEE Advanced 2017 with AIR 237. He completed BTech in Electrical Engineering from IIT Delhi. He decided to prepare for UPSC when he was studying in college. He used to study for at least 9-10 hours daily.

The other successful candidates from the capital include Tejas Agnihotri (AIR 37), Chhaya Singh (AIR 65), Akash Agarwal (105), Sachin Goel (209), Sameer Goel (222), Riju Shrivatava (227), Arnav Bhandari (232), Kshtij Aditya Sharma (384), Aditya Dohar (603), Bharti Sahu (850) and Neeraj Songara (964).

Chhaya is the daughter of IAS Chhote Singh. Sachin and Sameer Goel are twins. Their father Sanjay Goel is the executive director of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Bhopal and mother Dr. Sangeeta Sharma is a paediatrician.

Palak Goel from Narmadachal secured 479th rank. Palak is a daughter of social worker and coloniser Narendra Ranjana Goel. She is the granddaughter of retired Assistant Chief Controller of SPM, KK Goel. Arnav started studying for the exam since 2020. Last year he was in the reserve list and later he was selected for the Ministry of Railways. Now the selection has taken place for IPS.

Palak said that she has received the blessings of grandparents, teachers and parents to reach this milestone. She studied for about 6 to 7 hours, completed his schooling from Narmada Valley School, Narmadapuram and Khalsa College, Delhi. She prepared for the exam from home during the Corona period.

Three successful candidates are from Gwalior - Manya (84), Ayushi Bansal (97) and Madhav Agarwal (211). In addition, candidates from Sagar, Chhatarpur, Jabalpur, Sidhi, Guna, Mandla, Bhind, Rewa, Narsinghpur and Hoshangabad have also cleared the exam.

Mahi Sharma of Dhar has got 106th rank and Kajal Singh of Satna has got 485th rank. Kajal's father Vijay Singh is a sub inspector at Kolgawan police station in Satna.

Shubham Raghuvanshi from Morkha village of Betul has got 556th rank in UPSC. He is the son of advocate Bhojraj Singh Raghuvanshi and teacher Anita Raghuvanshi. Shubham's primary education took place in the village. After this, he took law from Excellence School, Betul. After going to Delhi and doing UPSC coaching for two years, he got success only in his third attempt.

Sandeep Raghuvanshi (rank 277) resident of SEJI and Manav Jain Modi (rank 634) resident of Guna have been selected. Sandeep Raghuvanshi's father Mahendra Raghuvanshi is a farmer and mother Janaki Bai is a government teacher. He has done IIT and IIM from Delhi. After this, without working, he started UPSC coaching in Guna itself.