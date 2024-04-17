MP: 23-Year-Old Rajgarh Girl Cracks UPSC, To Become IPS Officer

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): In a testament to perseverance and determination, 23-year-old Mahi Sharma, hailing from Rajgarh village in Dhar district, has secured the 106th rank in the highly competitive UPSC exam. Her achievement marks her entry into the prestigious path to becoming an IPS officer. Mahi's journey to success was not without its hurdles.

Read Also Indore: Serial Chain Snatcher Arrested

Despite facing setbacks in her first attempt, she remained undeterred and doubled her efforts for the second try. Her dedication, coupled with the guidance of her parents, teachers and mentor Devendra Kumar Satpura, has now borne fruit. Attributing her success to her support system, Mahi acknowledges the pivotal role played by her parents and Guru Satpura in shaping her aspirations since her high school days. Their unwavering belief in her abilities instilled the drive to pursue her dreams relentlessly.

Coming from a modest background, Mahi's father runs a small grocery business while her mother manages the household. Despite the family's humble means, Mahi's academic brilliance and commitment to her goals have been unwavering. Mahi’s academic journey has been marked by excellence, from securing a place in the district's merit list in 12th grade to diligently preparing for the UPSC exams alongside her undergraduate studies. Her participation in national-level debate competitions reflects her multifaceted talents and dedication to self-improvement.

Today, as Mahi prepares to embark on her journey as an IPS officer, she serves as an inspiration not only to her community in Rajgarh but to aspiring civil servants across the nation. Her success story stands as a testament to the adage that with determination and perseverance, no goal is beyond reach.