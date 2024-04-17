Indore: Serial Chain Snatcher Arrested

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested in connection with snatching chains from women in Rau and Bhanwarkuan, police said on Tuesday. The accused wanted to repay his debt and wanted more money in less time so he started snatching gold chains from women. A total of 19 gold chains had also been recovered from him in 2017 and 2023.

Additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said that acting on a tip-off, the accused named Hitesh Punjabi was arrested by the crime branch and Rau police station. His face was also captured in the CCTV installed near the spot. The accused allegedly confessed to snatching the gold chains from two women in Rau and Bhanwarkuan area.

He told the police that he is debt ridden and wanted to repay his debt so he committed chain snatching incidents with the women. On April 10, a woman was walking outside her place in Rau when the accused had snatched her gold chain and fled. Rau police registered a case under section 392 of the IPC. He also confessed to snatching gold chain from another woman in Bhanwarkuan area in July.

Two gold chains and bike used in the crime were also seized from him. Police said that the accused was arrested in 2017 in connection with gold chain snatching incidents and 17 gold chains were recovered from him. In 2023, he was arrested with 2 gold chains. Rau police are investigating the case further and the accused is being questioned.