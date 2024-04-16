Indore: Explosion at Firecracker Factory, 3 Workers Injured; Police Team Rush To Spot

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An explosion occurred at a firecracker factory in the Amba Chandan village of Simraul police station area in Indore. It is reported that the fire broke out in a room storing chemicals. Three employees working there were engulfed by the flames. They have been rushed to the hospital by the factory owner.

The incident took place around 3:30 PM On Tuesday. Upon receiving the information, police and administrative teams rushed to the scene. Relief and rescue operations have commenced, along with an investigation into the incident.

It is said that the blast at the firecracker factory was so intense that nearby residents were terrified.

The factory where the blast occurred manufactures sutli bombs. This factory belongs to a person named Sakir Khan, who resides in Raou.

Another incident took place in Indore when A massive fire broke out on the top floor or Tower 61 situated on AB Road opposite C21 on Sunday evening. The intense fire engulfed the entire floor of the building.

According to information, as soon as the fire was noticed, bouncers and other people from C21 Mall flung into action and started dousing off the fire with the help of a huge pipe. They succeeded in controlling the fire before arrival of the fire brigade.