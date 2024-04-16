Indore: Failed Final Year MBBS Students Threaten Mass Suicide Over Delay In Rectification Of 'Undermarking Goof Up' (WATCH)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Final-year MBBS students of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College who failed their surgery practical exam following an 'undermarking goof up' by the college threatened to commit mass suicide, alleging delay in rectification of marks.

The agitated students, led by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), staged a demonstration at the college to protest against the delay and gheraoed the college dean on Tuesday.

Agitated students raised slogans against the college and surgery department for the blunder, due to which over 41 students failed the exam while the whole batch of students were under-marked.

Free Press had exclusively exposed the blunder done by the medical college in the April 9 edition, which was admitted by the medical college administration as well. Moreover, the Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University has also asked the college to submit an affidavit for revising the result along with seeking an explanation for the error.

“We are suffering due to the blunder done by the clerk and the examiner in giving the practical marks. They have ruined our careers as the faulty result has prevented us from joining the mandatory internship,” agitating students said.

They alleged that the college administration and faculty members have already decided to revise the result, but one of the faculty members is being a hindrance in the same way, as he is not accepting the fault even when the Dean did.

“College authorities have forced us to stage demonstrations, and we are under the pressure of society, which didn’t leave any option for us but to commit suicide,” the students said.

They have also submitted a memorandum to the dean to press their demands.

The examiner under-marked the students; the results of the whole batch are to be revised.

According to college staff, the goof-up was done by one of the examiners, who had evaluated the students for a total of 10 marks instead of 60. Moreover, the responsible clerk who uploaded the marks missed multiplying the given marks by six, and the examiners too failed to catch the blunder before submitting the marks to the university.

“The goof-up not only affected the 46 students who failed in the practical exam but also impacted the result and merit of all the students in the batch,” a senior faculty member said.

The initial request of the medical college with the MPMSI to revise the marks has been put down by the medical university, which asked the college to send an affidavit mentioning the goof-up, duly signed by all the examiners.

'Will send revised list to MPMSU in three days'

Reacting to students' protest, Dr. Sanjay Dixit, Dean of MGM Medical College, said “We will complete the formalities of revising the marks and will send it to MPMSU after getting it signed by all the external and internal examiners in three days.”

'We won’t let them ruin students’ futures.

Expressing concern over the matter, National Secretary of ABVP, Dr Virendra Solanki “We raised the issue and asked the medical college to rectify the blunder. College authorities are delaying unnecessarily. We will intensify our protest if they fail to revise the result.”