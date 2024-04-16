Indore: Dog Poop Dispute Leaves 3 Injured, Case Filed

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three members of a family in Venkatesh Nagar were booked for assaulting a woman-daughter duo following a dispute over dog poop. According to case registered with Aerodrome police, the accused also unleashed their dog on them.

The incident took place on Sunday midnight. According to the police, Shreyansh Jain lodged a complaint with the Aerodrome police accusing Mudit Jain, his father and Monika Jain, of assaulting his wife Chetna Jain and daughter Shubhankshi Jain. The assault followed an argument over Mudit’s pet dog pooping in front of Shreyansh’s house.

Shreyansh claimed that mother-daughter duo was even bitten by the dog after it was unleashed by Mudit.

The trio also threatened Shreyansh and his family of dire consequences.

On being contacted, victim Chetna Jain told Free Press that the accused live in street adjacent to their house. When she objected to their dog pooping in front of her house, they not only thrashed her and her daughter but also her husband. She sustained dog bite on her leg too. She said that the accused also broke her daughter's nails.

The police have registered a case against the accused under sections 294, 323, 289, 506, and 34 of the IPC and initiated an investigation.