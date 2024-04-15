Indore Power Cut April 16: Power To Remain Disrupted In Rajendra Nagar, Malwa Mill & More; Check Full List Here

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As per the announcement made by the State Electricity Board, there will be power outages in certain Indore neighborhoods as a result of line maintenance and tree cutting that the authorities must carry out on April 16. The schedule has been issued by the board for Friday.

The schedule is as follows:

Area: Scheme No. 71, Gwala Colony, Sirpur Talab and nearest areas.

Time: 6 Am - 9 Am

Area: Gaurav Cold Storage Gram Mandi, Bialpur and nearest areas.

Time: 9 Am - 12 Pm

Area: Rajendra Nagar and nearest areas.

Time: 7 Am - 11 Am

Area: IDA Qater, Jaspal Da Dhaba, Slater House and nearest areas.

Time: 7 Am - 10Am

Area: Malwa Mill, Rani Satti Gate and bridge area and nearest areas.

Time: 6 Am - 10Am

Area: Readymade complex parisar and nearest areas.

Time: 6 Am - 10 Am

Area: Cleark Colony, Gohar Nagar, Lalgali, Chouksey Dharamshala, Damru Ustad Chouraha and nearest areas.

Time: 7 Am - 8 Am

Residents in these specific areas are advised to take necessary measures to prepare for a temporary interruption in electricity supply during the designated time slots. It's crucial for individuals residing in these locations to plan ahead and make suitable arrangements to mitigate any inconvenience caused by the anticipated outage.