'Gaadi Kahan Hai Apna?': Rohit Sharma's Funny Query To Shardul Thakur Goes Viral Ahead Of Vijay Hazare Trophy; VIDEO

Image: rushiii_12/X

Indian cricket star Rohit Sharma was seen sharing a candid and humorous moment with Mumbai teammate Shardul Thakur as the squad arrived in Jaipur for the Vijay Hazare Trophy. A short video clip from their arrival quickly caught fans’ attention on social media.

As the players walked out together, Rohit was heard asking Thakur, “Gaadi kahan hai apna?” (Where is our car?), prompting smiles from those around them. The casual exchange reflected the relaxed bond between the two seasoned Mumbai cricketers, even in the middle of a competitive domestic tournament.

Rohit, who rarely features in domestic one-day tournaments due to international commitments, joined the Mumbai squad to strengthen the side for the Vijay Hazare Trophy. His presence has boosted excitement among fans and teammates alike, while Shardul Thakur continues to be a key all-round option for the team.

The moment offered a glimpse of the camaraderie within the Mumbai camp as they gear up for their matches in Jaipur, blending professionalism with trademark Mumbai-style humor.

'Raat Ke 11 Baj Rahe Hai Bhai': Rohit Sharma's Hilarious Interaction With Paparazzi Goes Viral; VIDEO

A light-hearted and funny moment involving Indian cricket star Rohit Sharma brought smiles to fans when Rohit was spotted out for a walk with his wife, Ritika Sajdeh. Away from the pressures of international cricket and packed stadiums, Rohit found himself in a playful exchange with the ever-present paparazzi, showing his trademark wit and easygoing nature.

As Rohit walked past the cameras late in the evening, he jokingly remarked to the photographers, “Raat ke 11 baj rahe hai bhai,” seemingly suggesting it was quite late and perhaps time to wrap up for the day. The comment, delivered with a smile, reflected the casual, banter-filled relationship Rohit often shares with the media.

However, the paparazzi were quick with their comeback. One of them replied, “9:30pm hua hai,” instantly correcting the Indian batter and triggering laughter all around.

The brief interaction quickly gained traction on social media, with fans enjoying the glimpse of Rohit Sharma’s humorous side off the field. Known for his calm demeanour and sharp cricketing brain, Rohit has often shown that he is equally comfortable sharing a laugh away from the spotlight. The exchange served as a reminder that even the biggest stars cherish simple, human moments, making them all the more endearing to fans.