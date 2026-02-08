 'Fielding Kar, Pagal Hai Kya?': Rohit Sharma Jokes Before Toss As Suryakumar Yadav Wanted To Bat First During IND vs USA ICC T20 World Cup Match; Video
A heartwarming moment unfolded before the IND vs USA toss at Wankhede when Suryakumar Yadav ran to Rohit Sharma for quick advice, asking whether to bat or bowl. Rohit’s humorous reply, “Fielding kar, pagal hai kya,” sparked laughter and went viral, delighting fans and highlighting the strong bond between India’s current and former T20 World Cup-winning captains.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 11:14 AM IST
article-image
Image: ICC/Instagram

A light-hearted and heartwarming moment unfolded at the Wankhede Stadium just before the toss of the IND vs USA clash in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, capturing the strong bond between Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma. As the teams assembled for the toss, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav was seen running towards Rohit Sharma, seeking his quick advice on what decision to take if India won the toss. With a smile and urgency, Yadav asked Rohit, “Jaldi bolo batting karu ya bowling?”

Rohit Sharma, never one to miss a chance for humour, responded in his trademark relaxed style, “Fielding kar, pagal hai kya,” leaving those around them in splits. The playful exchange, caught on camera, instantly went viral on social media, with fans enjoying the candid interaction between the current captain and the man who led India to T20 World Cup glory in the previous edition.

The moment carried added significance as Rohit Sharma, Mumbai’s very own cricketing icon, was present at the iconic Wankhede Stadium not just as a spectator but as an ICC ambassador. Rohit had the honour of bringing the T20 World Cup trophy onto the field ahead of the match, drawing loud cheers from the packed stands. As the winning captain of the previous edition, his presence added emotional weight and a sense of continuity to India’s World Cup campaign.

Such off-field moments added charm to the contest, reminding fans that beyond tactics and results, cricket is also about relationships, humour and shared history. As India went on to secure a crucial win against the USA, the pre-toss banter between Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma remained one of the most talked-about highlights of the evening at Wankhede.

