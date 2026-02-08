'Aapse Thoda Motivation Mila Mujhe': Suryakumar Yadav Playfully Teases Arshdeep Singh On Team Bus Post IND vs USA ICC T20 WC Match; Video

Image: X

After Team India’s thrilling 29-run victory over the United States in their opening match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav shared a light-hearted moment with fast bowler Arshdeep Singh that quickly went viral among fans.

Following the match, a clip circulating on social media showed Suryakumar teasing Arshdeep on the team bus, jokingly telling him, “Aapse thoda motivation mila mujhe. Aap ne earn kar liya batting No. 8 par,” a playful jab referring to Arshdeep’s aggression while batting lower down the order.

India’s victory was built on several key performances. Suryakumar led from the front with a brilliant 84-not-out that rescued India after a top-order collapse, turning around a difficult situation and helping post a competitive total of 161/9. In reply, India’s bowlers, including Arshdeep and Mohammed Siraj, struck early to restrict the USA to 132/8, ultimately securing the win.

Moments like Suryakumar’s ribbing highlight the human side of cricket, players unwinding, sharing laughs, and enjoying the lighter moments in what is otherwise a high-pressure global tournament. It also reflects the team’s unity and confidence as they look ahead to tougher challenges in the World Cup.

Suryakumar Yadav Hilariously Mimics Jasprit Bumrah's Bowling Style Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026; Video

In the festive lead-up to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav added a light-hearted moment to the official Captains’ Day press interaction by entertaining fellow captains and fans with tongue-in-cheek imitation of teammate Jasprit Bumrah’s distinctive bowling style.

The annual Captains’ Day is traditionally a mix of formal press duties and informal banter. Amid this atmosphere, Suryakumar showcased a playful side that delighted the cricketing community, bringing attention away from the intense tactical discussions and towards the camaraderie between players.

A short video circulating on social media from the event shows Suryakumar mimicking Bumrah’s run-up and action, unmistakable for its unorthodox angle and delivery rhythm. The moment brought laughs from supporters and the gathered captains alike, highlighting the affection and respect within the Indian squad for their premier fast bowler.

As the tournament edges closer, these light-hearted exchanges offer a refreshing counterpoint to the mounting pressure of the World Cup. For fans and pundits alike, Suryakumar’s ability to balance leadership responsibility with humour enhances his appeal and lends warmth to India’s championship defence narrative.