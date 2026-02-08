'Back To Rule!': Zanai Bhosle's Comment Steals Spotlight As Mohammed Siraj Delivers Big During IND vs USA ICC T20 World Cup; Video

Image: Zanai Bhosle/

Singer and social media personality Zanai Bhosle was among the enthusiastic supporters of Mohammed Siraj and the Indian cricket team during India’s ICC T20 World Cup 2026 opening match against the United States. The match, held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, saw Siraj deliver a stellar performance with 3 wickets for 29 runs, helping India secure a 29-run victory over the USA.

Zanai took to Instagram Reels to share her support for the Indian pace spearhead, especially praising Siraj’s performance. In her reel, she captioned her message for Siraj: “Back to rule. So proud of everything”, expressing pride in the bowler’s contribution to India’s winning start in the tournament. Her post garnered attention from fans who appreciated her shout-out as Siraj starred with the ball and played a key role in restricting the opposition.

Zanai, who is the granddaughter of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, has previously been in the news for her friendly bond with Siraj, which sparked social media discussions earlier last year. Rumours about their relationship circulated after photos from her birthday went viral, but both Zanai and Siraj had clarified their bond as sibling-like, with Zanai tying a rakhi to Siraj on Raksha Bandhan to reinforce that sentiment and put dating speculations to rest.

Her recent supportive reel during the India vs USA match reflects both her fandom for Team India and her personal encouragement for Siraj’s cricketing success. With Siraj’s powerful bowling performance and India’s solid win, Zanai’s message of pride resonated with many fans following the match.

'Ye Sab Natak Hai': Netizens Question Jasprit Bumrah's 'Viral Fever' Claim After He Was Seen Carrying Drinks During IND vs USA ICC T20 WC Match

Jasprit Bumrah’s absence from India’s ICC T20 World Cup 2026 opener against the USA triggered an immediate and animated debate among netizens, with social media split over whether the pacer was genuinely suffering from a viral fever or was simply rested as part of workload management.

According to reports, Bumrah missed the match after falling ill with a viral fever, a development described as a precautionary setback rather than a long-term concern.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

However, the online chatter took a different turn once visuals emerged of Bumrah being present on match day and seen carrying drinking bottles during the drinks break. For many fans, this sighting was enough to question the official narrative.

Several users on X argued that if Bumrah was well enough to be active on the sidelines, the “viral fever” explanation felt exaggerated, with some calling it a convenient cover for resting India’s most important fast bowler against a comparatively weaker opponent. At the same time, a large section of netizens came out in support of the team management, calling the decision a smart and sensible move.