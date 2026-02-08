Rohit Sharma Politely Turns Down Mukesh Ambani's 'Food Offer' During IND vs USA ICC T20 World Cup Match; Video

Image: X

A light-hearted and unexpected moment off the field stole headlines during India’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 clash against the United States at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, when former India captain Rohit Sharma was offered food and tea by Mukesh Ambani.

The incident occurred in the stands as Rohit, who was present as an ICC ambassador and celebrated former captain, mingled with distinguished guests ahead of India’s opening match. The video clip, which quickly went viral on social media, showed Mukesh Ambani warmly offering food and snacks to Rohit, who graciously thanked him but chose not to accept the refreshments.

Fans online were quick to react to the simple yet memorable exchange. Some praised Rohit’s politeness and focus on fitness, suggesting his refusal was in line with a disciplined routine even off the field.

The humorous vignette added a delightful human touch to the day’s proceedings, coming before India recovered from an early batting wobble to post 161/9, led by Suryakumar Yadav’s unbeaten 84, and then restricted the USA to 132/8 to seal a 29-run win.

In an event full of cricketing action and fanfare, the brief exchange between Rohit and Mukesh Ambani became a standout moment, reminding fans that sometimes the small, genuine interactions away from the pitch capture just as much imagination as performances on it.

'Fielding Kar, Pagal Hai Kya?': Rohit Sharma Jokes Before Toss As Suryakumar Yadav Wanted To Bat First During IND vs USA ICC T20 World Cup Match; Video

A light-hearted and heartwarming moment unfolded at the Wankhede Stadium just before the toss of the IND vs USA clash in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, capturing the strong bond between Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma. As the teams assembled for the toss, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav was seen running towards Rohit Sharma, seeking his quick advice on what decision to take if India won the toss. With a smile and urgency, Yadav asked Rohit, “Jaldi bolo batting karu ya bowling?”

Rohit Sharma, never one to miss a chance for humour, responded in his trademark relaxed style, “Fielding kar, pagal hai kya,” leaving those around them in splits. The playful exchange, caught on camera, instantly went viral on social media, with fans enjoying the candid interaction between the current captain and the man who led India to T20 World Cup glory in the previous edition.

The moment carried added significance as Rohit Sharma, Mumbai’s very own cricketing icon, was present at the iconic Wankhede Stadium not just as a spectator but as an ICC ambassador. Rohit had the honour of bringing the T20 World Cup trophy onto the field ahead of the match, drawing loud cheers from the packed stands. As the winning captain of the previous edition, his presence added emotional weight and a sense of continuity to India’s World Cup campaign.

Such off-field moments added charm to the contest, reminding fans that beyond tactics and results, cricket is also about relationships, humour and shared history. As India went on to secure a crucial win against the USA, the pre-toss banter between Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma remained one of the most talked-about highlights of the evening at Wankhede.