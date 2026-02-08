'Ye Sab Natak Hai': Netizens Question Jasprit Bumrah's 'Viral Fever' Claim After He Was Seen Carrying Drinks During IND vs USA ICC T20 WC Match

Image: X

Jasprit Bumrah’s absence from India’s ICC T20 World Cup 2026 opener against the USA triggered an immediate and animated debate among netizens, with social media split over whether the pacer was genuinely suffering from a viral fever or was simply rested as part of workload management.

According to reports, Bumrah missed the match after falling ill with a viral fever, a development described as a precautionary setback rather than a long-term concern.

However, the online chatter took a different turn once visuals emerged of Bumrah being present on match day and seen carrying drinking bottles during the drinks break. For many fans, this sighting was enough to question the official narrative.

Several users on X argued that if Bumrah was well enough to be active on the sidelines, the “viral fever” explanation felt exaggerated, with some calling it a convenient cover for resting India’s most important fast bowler against a comparatively weaker opponent. At the same time, a large section of netizens came out in support of the team management, calling the decision a smart and sensible move.

Here's how the Netizens reacted

In the end, the divided reaction online highlighted just how closely Indian fans track every move involving Jasprit Bumrah. His brief absence was enough to spark debate, memes and theory-building, underlining his importance to the team and the intense scrutiny surrounding India’s World Cup journey from the very first match.