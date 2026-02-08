 Washington Sundar Injury Update: Suryakumar Yadav Confirms All-Rounder To Return For IND Vs NAM Clash In Delhi
India captain Suryakumar Yadav has issued a positive injury update on Washington Sundar. Speaking after the IND vs USA game, Yadav confirmed that Sundar, who has been out of action for nearly a month, is set to join the team in Delhi for the IND vs NAM clash. Washington suffered a side strain but kept his place in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 squad.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 12:19 AM IST
India's start to the T20 World Cup campaign has been ravaged by illnesses and injury. Harshit Rana was ruled out of the tournament prompting a late replacement in Mohammed Siraj. Jasprit Bumrah missed the IND vs USA clash due to illness, while Washington Sundar is also absent with a side strain.

Sundar has not been in action since the IND vs NZ 1st ODI on January 11. Suffering a side strain, the all-rounder was rehabilitating at BCCI's CoE in Bengaluru. Despite his injury, India opted for a patient approach with his recovery and the all-rounder is now set to return to the squad.

"Washi is joining us in Delhi. He's good. Everything is fine. Bumrah, he was having high fever due to because of weather, like how Abhishek was under the weather. But rest, everything is good," Suryakumar Yadav said at the post match presentation.

Washington Sundar did not feature in any of the 5 IND vs NZ T20I games in January. He was absent from the warm up match against South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday.

Sundar is currently at BCCI's CoE as the team management awaits an update on the all-rounder. Since Gautam Gambhir's appointment as head coach, the 26-year-old has become an all-format regular.

India began their T20 world Cup title defence with a 29-run win over USA in Mumbai. The Indian team will travel to Delhi where they face Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday, February 12.

