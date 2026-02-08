'Selling Chooran': PCB Accuses Indian Journalist Of Spreading Fake News Over India Match Boycott; Reporter Responds

PCB Accuses Indian Journalist Of Spreading Fake News Over India Match Boycott; Journalist Responds | Image: X

Islamabad, February 7: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday denied reports claiming that it has approached the International Cricket Council (ICC) for talks after Pakistan Government's decision to boycott the India vs Pakistan high-profile clash in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on February 15. The cricket board issued clarification after reports emerged that the PCB has asked the international cricket body to resolve the issue with dialogue.

Targeting an Indian journalist, the PCB shared a post on social media slamming him while claiming that he is circulating fake news. Indian Sports Journalist also replied to their claims and shared a post on social media.

PCB Issues Statement

PCB Spokesperson Amir Mir shared a post on social media saying, "I categorically reject the claim by Indian sports journalist Vikrant Gupta that PCB approached the ICC. As usual, sections of Indian media are busy circulating fiction. A little patience and time will clearly show who actually went knocking and who didn't."

'Legal Consequences'

Pakistani media claims that Gupta had said that the ICC warned the PCB about possible legal consequences before Pakistan sought further discussions. The PCB spokesperson denied his claims and said that no such approach was made by the board.

Vikrant Gupta Responds

Vikrant Gupta replied while sharing a screenshot from the post and said, "Well, if the PCB spokesman denies (a) PCB writing to ICC, invoking Force Majeure to boycott Ind vs Pak and then (b) ICC writing back and asking how are they invoking Force Majeure - plus the legal implications they may face. Finally, PCB asking ICC for a dialogue and settlement of the issue. If PCB and ICC aren’t sitting on the table then Mr Amir Mir, you are a hero. Else you are just selling chooran."

He also said, "Hope you are also going through reportage of non-India media on the subject. PS: can’t tag you mate. Your x handles are banned in India. Just that someone sent me snapshot of your tweet."