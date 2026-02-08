 'Selling Chooran': PCB Accuses Indian Journalist Of Spreading Fake News Over India Match Boycott; Reporter Responds
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Selling Chooran': PCB Accuses Indian Journalist Of Spreading Fake News Over India Match Boycott; Reporter Responds

'Selling Chooran': PCB Accuses Indian Journalist Of Spreading Fake News Over India Match Boycott; Reporter Responds

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday denied reports claiming that it has approached the International Cricket Council (ICC) for talks after Pakistan Government's decision to boycott the India vs Pakistan high-profile clash in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on February 15.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 12:27 AM IST
article-image
PCB Accuses Indian Journalist Of Spreading Fake News Over India Match Boycott; Journalist Responds | Image: X

Islamabad, February 7: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday denied reports claiming that it has approached the International Cricket Council (ICC) for talks after Pakistan Government's decision to boycott the India vs Pakistan high-profile clash in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on February 15. The cricket board issued clarification after reports emerged that the PCB has asked the international cricket body to resolve the issue with dialogue.

Targeting an Indian journalist, the PCB shared a post on social media slamming him while claiming that he is circulating fake news. Indian Sports Journalist also replied to their claims and shared a post on social media.

PCB Issues Statement

PCB Spokesperson Amir Mir shared a post on social media saying, "I categorically reject the claim by Indian sports journalist Vikrant Gupta that PCB approached the ICC. As usual, sections of Indian media are busy circulating fiction. A little patience and time will clearly show who actually went knocking and who didn't."

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime: Dongri Police Seize Banned Narcotic Injections Worth ₹1.22 Lakh In Zakaria Masjid Street Raid; 32-Year-Old Man Arrested
Mumbai Crime: Dongri Police Seize Banned Narcotic Injections Worth ₹1.22 Lakh In Zakaria Masjid Street Raid; 32-Year-Old Man Arrested
Indian Railways’ New Freight Reforms Boost Bulk Cement Movement In Tank Containers
Indian Railways’ New Freight Reforms Boost Bulk Cement Movement In Tank Containers
IRCTC Launches 10-Day ‘Divine East Temple Tour’ Covering Varanasi, Puri, Gangasagar And Deoghar By Bharat Gaurav Train
IRCTC Launches 10-Day ‘Divine East Temple Tour’ Covering Varanasi, Puri, Gangasagar And Deoghar By Bharat Gaurav Train
T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav's 84 Rescues India From Collapse As Bowlers Secure 29-Run Win Over USA
T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav's 84 Rescues India From Collapse As Bowlers Secure 29-Run Win Over USA

'Legal Consequences'

Pakistani media claims that Gupta had said that the ICC warned the PCB about possible legal consequences before Pakistan sought further discussions. The PCB spokesperson denied his claims and said that no such approach was made by the board.

Vikrant Gupta Responds

Vikrant Gupta replied while sharing a screenshot from the post and said, "Well, if the PCB spokesman denies (a) PCB writing to ICC, invoking Force Majeure to boycott Ind vs Pak and then (b) ICC writing back and asking how are they invoking Force Majeure - plus the legal implications they may face. Finally, PCB asking ICC for a dialogue and settlement of the issue. If PCB and ICC aren’t sitting on the table then Mr Amir Mir, you are a hero. Else you are just selling chooran."

Read Also
IND Vs PAK Boycott Controversy: PCB Approaches ICC For Dialogue To Resolve T20 World Cup Row Ahead...
article-image

He also said, "Hope you are also going through reportage of non-India media on the subject. PS: can’t tag you mate. Your x handles are banned in India. Just that someone sent me snapshot of your tweet."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav's 84 Rescues India From Collapse As Bowlers Secure 29-Run Win...
T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav's 84 Rescues India From Collapse As Bowlers Secure 29-Run Win...
'Selling Chooran': PCB Accuses Indian Journalist Of Spreading Fake News Over India Match Boycott;...
'Selling Chooran': PCB Accuses Indian Journalist Of Spreading Fake News Over India Match Boycott;...
Mumbai Stages Stunning Comeback Against Karnataka To Take Commanding 136-Run Lead In Ranji Trophy...
Mumbai Stages Stunning Comeback Against Karnataka To Take Commanding 136-Run Lead In Ranji Trophy...
Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Son Agni Dev Denies Reports Of Registering For PSL 2026 Auction After Name...
Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Son Agni Dev Denies Reports Of Registering For PSL 2026 Auction After Name...
'Surya Bhai Mazak Mat Karo...': Mohammed Siraj Reveals T20 World Cup Call Up Came 2 days Before IND...
'Surya Bhai Mazak Mat Karo...': Mohammed Siraj Reveals T20 World Cup Call Up Came 2 days Before IND...