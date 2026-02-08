Mumbai Stages Stunning Comeback Against Karnataka To Take Commanding 136-Run Lead In Ranji Trophy Quarterfinal

Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna | File Image - ANI

Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna had urged the team to build on the advantage of bowling out Mumbai for a paltry 120 and then ending the first day of the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal match at 110 for 2. However, Karnataka was unable to take a substantial lead, allowing Mumbai to claw back in the game. Seamers Mohit Awasthi (4/27) and Tushar Deshpande (4/33) took four wickets each to restrict Karnataka to 173 in 47.1 overs in the first innings at MCA'S BKC ground on Saturday.

Batters then made amends for their first innings failure to finish at 189 for 2 in 52 overs when Day 2 play was called off seven minutes before time due to bad light. Wicket-keeper batter Akash Anand was unbeaten on 53, and all-rounder Musheer Khan was on 49. Both were involved in an undefeated 112-run stand for the third wicket. Mumbai now a lead of 136 runs going into the third day with eight wickets in hand.

The hosts showed why they are a dominant force in domestic red-ball cricket, having won the Ranji Trophy title 42 times, with a brilliant comeback. Karnataka opener Mayank Agarwal was the only batter to put up resistance with 92 runs in 134 balls with 14 boundaries and one six. He was the eighth wicket to fall, caught by Siddhesh Lad off Tushar Deshpande. Eight Karnataka batters failed to reach double figures.

Skipper Shardul Thakur opened the floodgates by dismissing Karnataka's prolific scorer Karun Nair (4) without adding to their overnight score. Awasthi, who had removed KL Rahul on Friday with extra bounce, took over and was supported well by Deshpande. Mumbai took the remaining eight Karnataka wickets for just 63 runs in the morning session on Saturday as the visitors could manage just 53 runs first innings lead.

Mumbai were left to bat three pressure overs before lunch, but openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Akhil Herwadkar survived those scary moments. With the sun shining at its peak, the wicket eased out. Jaiswal (36) and Herwadkar (33) wiped off the deficit inside ten overs and put up a 77-run stand. Herwadkar, who stood tall in the first innings by scoring 60, half of the Mumbai runs, was unfortunately run out while trying to steal a second run, but was undone by a direct hit from Vidwath Kareppa from the third man.

Jaiswal followed in the next over by charging down legspinner Shreyas Gopal in his first over, but failed to read the line completely and was stumped by Kruthik Krishna.

Young Musheer then joined Anand in the middle, and the pair took Mumbai to 122 for 2 in 26 overs at tea. Musheer accumulated runs to unsettle bowlers while Anand was cautious in his approach. Karnataka spinners Shikhar Shetty and Gopal operated in tandem post tea, but Musheer, through his footwork, and Anand, through precision, defied the spinners. Pacer Prasidh Krishna was brought in the 48th over for another spell before close of play, but Karnataka seamers lacked the bite and precision of the first innings, also getting no help from the wicket.

Brief Scores.

Mumbai 120 & 189 for 2 in 52 overs (Akash Ananad 53 batting, Musheer Khan 49 batting; Shreyas Gopal 1/35.

Karnataka 173 all out in 47.1 overs (Mayank Agarwal 92; KL Rahul 28; Mohit Avasthi 4/27, Tushar Deshpande 4/33).