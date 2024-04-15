MP Shocker! Bahus Gang Up, Beat Their Mom-In-Law To Death; Son Cheers; Horrific Pics From Gwalior Go Viral

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, two women allegedly thrashed their mother-in-law to death in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior. Their husbands stood by and cheered as the women brutally hurled stones and sticks at his mother.

Horrified to see such an act, villagers informed police and rushed her to hospital. The victim died during the treatment.

Police have registered a case of murder against the two daughters-in-law of the deceased woman, the elder son, the younger daughter-in-law's father and two brothers. Three people including the elder daughter-in-law have also been arrested.

The deceased has been identified as Munni Devi (55).

The visuals of the incident went viral on social media. The viral pictures show the daughters-in-law brutally dragging Munni, beating her with sticks on head. During the entire incident, Munni's son stood by and provoked the women to thrash his mother. Family of the younger daughter-in-law also participated in the crime.

According to SP Dharmveer Singh, Munni Devi (65) was mercilessly beaten to death. The victims of this heinous crime were identified as Chanda, the younger daughter-in-law, along with her father Amar Singh and brothers Ajay and Vijay. Amar Singh and Vijay Singh were arrested by the police in Datia.

Preliminary investigation states that Savitri had assaulted her mother-in-law two years ago as well, when she received six stitches on her head. After this Munni Devi separated Savitri from the house. A few days later, younger son Ravi was married to Chanda Kumari, a resident of Datia.

Both daughters-in-law Savitri and Chanda started bonding like sisters, however, Munni did not like their conversation. She started harassing Chanda. Later, Chanda called her father Amar Singh, brother Ajay and Vijay and took the matter to Panchayat. During the conversation, Munni Devi was protesting, then elder daughter-in-law Savitri and elder son also came, after which the dispute escalated. In anger, Savitri started beating her mother-in-law with sticks.

When the police reached the village in the evening, they found Munni Devi in a critical condition and admitted her to Jayarogya Hospital in Gwalior. She died during treatment here.