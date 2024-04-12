Bhopal Girl Beats Listed Criminal With 'Chappal', Asks 'Ghar Mein Behen Nahi Hai Kya'; Video Viral 

X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A viral video shows a young girl allegedly blowing ‘chappals’ on a listed criminal, accusing him of molestation, on Thursday night in Bhopal. The matter has come to the attention of the police and took place in TT Nagar of the city, confirmed TI Ashok Gautam.

According to the information provided by TT Nagar police station TI Ashok Gautam, the video was shot on Thursday. The unidentified girl allegedly called the man named Gaurav Gond, a listed criminal, to New Market. As soon as Gond arrived, the girl's friend named Govind Sharma clasped his hands tightly, and the woman began raining blows on him, alleging molestation.

In the video, it can be seen that the woman is furiously hitting Gaurav Gond with her sandals. She alleges that Gond has spoken objectionable words against her. “Ghar me teri behen nahi hai? Sorry, Bol!” the woman kept saying while hitting the man. According to information, the woman is a resident of the Kamla Nagar area of the city.

When asked, TI Gautam informed me that no complaint of such molestation has been lodged at the police station yet. He added that Gond is a listed criminal who has been externed from Bhopal twice.

When questioned by the police, Gond refuted the allegations of molestation, said the woman deliberately hit him, and shot a video of the act to defame him.