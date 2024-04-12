Bhopal: Couple Returning From Shopping Knocked Down By Speeding Car At Link Road; Hubby Dead, Wife & Toddler Critical

Madhya Pradesh: Students, Going To Take Board Exam, Injured In Road Accident In Agar | Representative pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A young married couple returning from shopping at New Market was knocked down by a recklessly-driven car in front of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) office on Link Road No. 1 on Thursday late at night.

The man riding the bike died, while his wife and 2-year-old daughter sustained grievous injuries, the police said.

The Habibganj police said that the man who died in the accident has been identified as Deepak (23). He and his wife Geeta (21), along with their daughter Ananya (2), had gone to New Market to purchase garments for Ambedkar Jayanti on Thursday night, at around 9 p.m. After shopping, they were heading to their house in Anna Nagar, located in the Govindpura area of Bhopal.

At around 12 a.m., as they reached in front of the PCC office located on Link Road number 1, a car rushing at a high speed rammed into their bike from the rear. The trio fell down on the road, following which Deepak died due to excessive bleeding. His wife Geeta and daughter Ananya sustained grievous injuries and were rushed to the JP hospital by the onlookers. They are currently receiving treatment. As claimed by the on-lookers, the car driver was allegedly driving the vehicle in an inebriated state.

The police were informed and have registered a case against the errant car driver and have begun searching for him, they said.

Habibganj police station (TI) Sarita Barman told the Free Press that Deepak was a driver by profession.