 Operation ‘Weedout’: Weed Is Costlier Then Heroin, Say Officials; DRI Seized Around 54 Kg Of Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹72 Crore
The cost of the one kilogram weed is between Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1 crore

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 10:54 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Two Arrested With Marijuana Worth ₹3 Lakh In Bhopal | Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) had recently busted a pan-India drug syndicate involved in smuggling hydroponic weed, which officials on Monday said is costlier than heroin. Five persons have been arrested in connection with the smuggling and sent to judicial custody.

In Operation ‘WeedOut’, launched on August 20, the DRI dismantled the syndicate and carried out interceptions at Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station in Bengaluru and Bhopal Junction.

A thorough search of baggage belonging to two passengers who had boarded the Rajdhani Express (22691) for Delhi led to the recovery of 29.88 kg of hydroponic weed at Bengaluru. In a coordinated action, another 24.186 kg of the contraband was seized at Bhopal Junction from two passengers who had boarded the same train from Bengaluru on August 19, 2025.

MP's Central Press Forged Documents Scam: Hunt On For Accused Employee, Salary Recovery Likely
The total seizure amounted to over 54 kg of hydroponic weed worth Rs 72 crore.

The cost of the one kilogram weed is between Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1 crore. The officials informed that it is for the first time that they have seized weed, the Delhi-based man was involved in the weed trafficking and was importing it from Thailand.

According to investigators, southern states provide easier routes for smugglers as several cities have direct flights to Thailand. Delhi airport has stricter checks, making smuggling riskier and higher chances of the traffickers falling into the net of agencies.

The weed

Some studies have indicated that hydroponic cannabis has higher levels of THC, which is the psychoactive component in marijuana responsible for the ‘high’. Some studies indicate it is more potent than soil-grown marijuana, while others suggest no major difference in strength.

