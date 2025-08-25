 MP's Central Press Forged Documents Scam: Hunt On For Accused Employee, Salary Recovery Likely
Police also investigating similar appointments in other departments

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 08:38 PM IST
MP's Central Press Forged Documents Scam: Hunt On For Accused Employee, Salary Recovery Likely | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Days after a major forgery scam surfaced at the Central Press, police have intensified efforts to trace accused employee Amrit Ghote, who allegedly worked in the department for nearly four years using forged documents, MP Nagar police said here on Monday.

Officials confirmed that a case has been registered against Ghote as well as lawyer Rekha Jain, who helped him prepare fake Aadhaar, PAN, caste and residence certificates.

According to police, Ghote joined the Central Press on September 15, 2021 and continued working till 2025 without raising suspicion. His forged records came to light only after a complaint by senior reader Santosh Rayakwar, which prompted a departmental re-verification of his documents.

MP Nagar ACP Manish Bhardwaj said police are gathering more inputs from the department while multiple teams are searching for the accused. “The accused cleverly aligned forged papers with official documents to bypass scrutiny. We are now probing whether he was part of a larger network,” Bhardwaj said.

The department has also confirmed that Ghote received regular government salary during his tenure. Officials are preparing to initiate salary recovery proceedings once he is apprehended, said police.

ACP MP Nagar, Manish Bhardwaj said, "Police are also investigating if similar appointments were secured in other departments using the same modus operandi."

