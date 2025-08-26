Bhopal: Encroachments, Liquor Shops Under Flyovers Despite Gadkari’s Call For Sports Facilities

Encroachments, Liquor Shops Under Flyovers Despite Gadkari’s Call For Sports Facilities | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Despite union minister Nitin Gadkari’s suggestion to utilise vacant spaces under flyovers for sports facilities such as basketball courts, the areas beneath most of the state capital’s flyovers and road overbridges (ROBs) continue to be occupied by liquor shops, temporary markets and shanties.

During the inauguration of Madhya Pradesh’s largest flyover in Jabalpur recently, Gadkari had urged municipal corporations and civic bodies to develop sports complexes or public amenities under flyovers to promote healthy urban spaces. However, in Bhopal, unauthorised encroachments remain the dominant reality.

Encroachments can be seen under almost every flyover in the city excluding Dr Ambedkar Flyover and Savarkar Setu ROB. A temporary liquor shop has been operating for years beneath Sultania Road flyover near Kohe-Fiza police station while under Chetak Bridge, a market of 10 to 12 shops has emerged. Similarly, a grocery store and a small slum of nearly 15 residents have taken root under Subhash ROB.

Officials admit that many of these makeshift shops have been in place for decades. Vivek Tripathi, former district excise officer, defended the licensing of liquor shops in such spaces, stating that the department requires “non-controversial places” for issuing licences, and once verified, shops are allowed to operate within set limits.

For now, Bhopal’s flyovers continue to reflect a mismatch between vision and ground reality with encroachments thriving where public sports and recreation spaces were envisioned.

Encroachment cleared

At Lalghati intersection, where a temporary liquor shop once operated under an NHAI flyover, the encroachment was cleared recently. National Highways Authority of India in association with Bhopal Municipal Corporation has begun developing a public park with seating arrangements.

NHAI general manager, Shrawan Kumar Singh said, "While National Highway Authority of India owns flyovers, the responsibility for utilising and beautifying the space beneath them rests with local civic bodies."

BMC chairman Kishan Suryavanshi said, "Beautification work has already started at Lalghati Square. A park is coming up, and we will ensure that new flyovers and ROBs in Bhopal are not encroached.