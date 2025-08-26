 Bhopal: Encroachments, Liquor Shops Under Flyovers Despite Gadkari’s Call For Sports Facilities
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Encroachments, Liquor Shops Under Flyovers Despite Gadkari’s Call For Sports Facilities

Bhopal: Encroachments, Liquor Shops Under Flyovers Despite Gadkari’s Call For Sports Facilities

Bhopal’s flyovers continue to reflect a mismatch between vision and ground reality with encroachments

Utsav GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 01:20 AM IST
article-image
Encroachments, Liquor Shops Under Flyovers Despite Gadkari’s Call For Sports Facilities | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Despite union minister Nitin Gadkari’s suggestion to utilise vacant spaces under flyovers for sports facilities such as basketball courts, the areas beneath most of the state capital’s flyovers and road overbridges (ROBs) continue to be occupied by liquor shops, temporary markets and shanties.

During the inauguration of Madhya Pradesh’s largest flyover in Jabalpur recently, Gadkari had urged municipal corporations and civic bodies to develop sports complexes or public amenities under flyovers to promote healthy urban spaces. However, in Bhopal, unauthorised encroachments remain the dominant reality.

Encroachments can be seen under almost every flyover in the city excluding Dr Ambedkar Flyover and Savarkar Setu ROB. A temporary liquor shop has been operating for years beneath Sultania Road flyover near Kohe-Fiza police station while under Chetak Bridge, a market of 10 to 12 shops has emerged. Similarly, a grocery store and a small slum of nearly 15 residents have taken root under Subhash ROB.

Officials admit that many of these makeshift shops have been in place for decades. Vivek Tripathi, former district excise officer, defended the licensing of liquor shops in such spaces, stating that the department requires “non-controversial places” for issuing licences, and once verified, shops are allowed to operate within set limits.

FPJ Shorts
Haryana CM Announces Govt Job For A Member Of Each 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Victim's Families
Haryana CM Announces Govt Job For A Member Of Each 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Victim's Families
UP Govt To Launch Scholarship Scheme In Name Of Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla
UP Govt To Launch Scholarship Scheme In Name Of Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla
Uttar Pradesh News: Drinking Water Pipelines Laid Through Sewer Chambers, Negligence Exposed In Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh News: Drinking Water Pipelines Laid Through Sewer Chambers, Negligence Exposed In Lucknow
West Bengal News: Murshidabad TMC MLA Jiban Krishna Saha Sent To 6-Day ED Remand In Job Scam Case - VIDEO
West Bengal News: Murshidabad TMC MLA Jiban Krishna Saha Sent To 6-Day ED Remand In Job Scam Case - VIDEO

For now, Bhopal’s flyovers continue to reflect a mismatch between vision and ground reality with encroachments thriving where public sports and recreation spaces were envisioned.

Read Also
Bhopal: Security Beefed Up For Ganesh Utsav, Dol Gyaras, Milad-Un-Nabi
article-image

Encroachment cleared

At Lalghati intersection, where a temporary liquor shop once operated under an NHAI flyover, the encroachment was cleared recently. National Highways Authority of India in association with Bhopal Municipal Corporation has begun developing a public park with seating arrangements.

NHAI general manager, Shrawan Kumar Singh said, "While National Highway Authority of India owns flyovers, the responsibility for utilising and beautifying the space beneath them rests with local civic bodies."

BMC chairman Kishan Suryavanshi said, "Beautification work has already started at Lalghati Square. A park is coming up, and we will ensure that new flyovers and ROBs in Bhopal are not encroached.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Encroachments, Liquor Shops Under Flyovers Despite Gadkari’s Call For Sports Facilities

Bhopal: Encroachments, Liquor Shops Under Flyovers Despite Gadkari’s Call For Sports Facilities

‘To Oppose Modi, Congress Going Against Nation’: Says Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda

‘To Oppose Modi, Congress Going Against Nation’: Says Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda

Fake Apple Accessories Worth ₹6 Lakhs Seized From Bhopal's New Market; Police Tracing Supply Chain...

Fake Apple Accessories Worth ₹6 Lakhs Seized From Bhopal's New Market; Police Tracing Supply Chain...

Madhya Pradesh: Feasibility Survey On To Develop Big Airports In Sagar, Ratlam, Singhrauli

Madhya Pradesh: Feasibility Survey On To Develop Big Airports In Sagar, Ratlam, Singhrauli

Hindus Should Not Vote For Congress, Says Malegaon Accused Sameer Kulkarni

Hindus Should Not Vote For Congress, Says Malegaon Accused Sameer Kulkarni