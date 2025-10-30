MP News: CM Mohan Yadav, Union Ministers To Inaugurate Tourism Copter Services On November 1 | image source: Twitter

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will inaugurate the PM Shri Air Tourism Helicopter Services on the MP Foundation Day on November 1.

Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu and Law Minister Arjun Meghawal will participate in the event. After the inaugural function, Yadav, Meghawal and Naidu will leave for Ujjain by helicopter.

The regular services will start from November 20. In the first sectors, the services will cover Indore, Ujjain, and Omkareshwar. In the second sector, it will cover Bhopal, Marhai, and Pachmarhi, and in the third, Jabalpur, Bandhavgarh, and Kanha will be included in it.

Initially, it is being started in the PPP model. The helicopters will be flown for five days a week. An agreement has been signed for three years. The helicopters have six seats.

Niti Ayog Dy Chairman, CEO to be present at MP Foundation Day event

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will release the Vision Document for Viksit Madhya Pradesh 2047 at an event, named Abhyudaya Madhya Pradesh, on the state’s Foundation Day, on November 1.

Deputy Chairman of the Niti Ayog, Suman K Berry, chief executive officer B V R Subramaniyam, and Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu will be present at the event.

The state’s achievements made in various fields, including industry, job creation, investment, and infrastructure development in the past two years will be discussed at the event.

Chief Secretary Anurag Jain will inform the guests about the innovations the state has carried out to create an environment of stability, transparency, and trust among investors.

‘MP e-sewa’ and ‘Invest MP 3.0’ will be launched to to digitally empower industry and investor services.