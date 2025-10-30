MP News: Unseasonal Rains Damage Paddy, Maize Worth ₹5,000 Crore In 22 Districts |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Unseasonal rain has caused extensive damage to paddy and maize crops worth around Rs 5,000 crore across 22 districts of Madhya Pradesh. Both crops were in the harvesting stage and lay exposed in open fields, making them highly vulnerable to heavy rain and strong winds.

The untimely showers have also delayed sowing of Rabi crops, dealing a blow to farmers on both fronts.

Farmers said the worst-affected districts include those in the Chambal, Jabalpur, and Narmadapuram divisions, notably Bhind, Morena, Sheopur, Jabalpur, Katni, Narsinghpur, Seoni, Balaghat, Chhindwara, Mandla, Dindori, Hoshangabad, Harda, Betul, Sehore, Raisen, Ashok Nagar, Guna, Barwani, Khargone and Dhar.

Farmer Rahul Dhoot said, “The rain has damaged up to 70 per cent of maize and paddy crop in some areas. The losses could increase if the spell of rain and thunderstorms continues.”

Another farmer Kedar Sirohisaid, “The Guna belt is known for maize cultivation. The crop, which was nearly ready for harvest, has suffered heavy damage due to rainfall. Paddy fields too have been hit badly, and quality of produce has deteriorated.”

Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) state president Kamal Singh Anjana said, “Kharif crops like paddy and maize worth Rs 5,000 crore have been damaged. If rain continues for three to four more days as forecast, loss could rise further. Farmers are trying to cover their produce with tarpaulin sheets, but it’s impossible to save everything.”

Rabi sowing delayed

Joint Director (Agriculture) Rewa Singh Sisodiya told Free Press that unseasonal rain has not only damaged standing paddy and maize crops but also delayed sowing of Rabi crops such as gram and wheat across the state.