MP News: Meet Held At CM Mohan Yadav House To Fill Posts In Health Department; CS Anurag Jain Unhappy

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held a meeting with the officials to discuss the vacant posts in the health department on Thursday.

The cabinet approved the creation of 46,491 posts in the health organisations in June last year.

Although one and a half years have passed since the cabinet approved the creation of posts, the process for recruitment is yet to start for most of the positions.

Yadav called the meeting to discuss the issue, but as he had to attend some other programme, he left the meeting after a few minutes.

Yadav told Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla and Chief Secretary Anurag Jain to find a solution to the issue after holding a discussion with the officials.

According to sources, after Yadav left the meeting, Jain showed his unhappiness to the officials of the health department.

He was upset about the department’s failure to start the staff recruitment process even after such a long period.

The Staff Selection Board conducted an examination to recruit hands for 7,000 posts. But the proposal for recruitment to these positions was also old.

According to Jain, if the department does not send proposals to the Staff Selection Board and the Public Service Commission, how will the staff be recruited?

It was Shukla who told the Chief Minister to hold the meeting to discuss the slow progress of recruitment in the health department to speed up the process.

The vacant posts are to be fulfilled by recruiting staffers on a regular basis, through contract, and outsourcing.

Out of 46,491 posts, 18,653 are regular, which should be filled in three years. Although one and a half years have passed since the posts were approved, the recruitment process is moving at a snail’s pace.

The 27,838 posts were to be filled with contractual and outsourced staffers. It was to be done through the National Health Mission, but the process for it is yet to be started.

The 1,214 posts of medical experts were to be filled. Half of the posts should be filled through direct appointments and the rest through the Public Service Commission. But there is no progress in it.