MP News: Madhya Pradesh Has Best Naxal Surrender Policy, But No Takers |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Despite Madhya Pradesh having one of the most liberal and attractive Naxal surrender policy in the country, not a single Naxalite has laid down arms in state in recent years. In contrast, neighbouring Chhattisgarh has seen over 2,000 Naxalites surrender since January 2024.

Within just two days this month, 258 Naxals surrendered in Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra.

Three districts of Madhya Pradesh — Balaghat, Mandla and Dindori — are considered affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE). The state has deployed CRPF, Hawk Force, Cobra Battalion, SAF and district police to counter the problem. Police have long been conducting area domination exercises in Balaghat district.

Madhya Pradesh’s original Naxal Surrender Policy was launched in 1997, while the new Madhya Pradesh Naxal Rehabilitation-cum-Relief Policy 2023 came into effect on August 22, 2023.

“Our policy is much better than those of Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra,” said Sanjay Kumar, IG Balaghat. “We are publicising it in affected villages with banners urging Naxals to surrender. We expect results soon.”

Asked why no one has surrendered so far, Pankaj Shrivastava, Special DG (Anti-Naxal Operations), said most Naxals prefer to surrender in their home states. “Very few of them are from Madhya Pradesh,” he said.

Dindori out of list

According to a post on X by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on April 1, 2025, only Balaghat now features among the 38 Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected districts in the country. The district has been reclassified from “Most Affected” to “District of Concern.” Mandla figures in the “Others” list, while Dindori has been declared free from Naxalism.

Rs 33 lakh incentive

Under Madhya Pradesh NaxaliPunarvas Sah Rahat Neeti 2023, a surrendering Naxalite can receive up to Rs 33 lakh from the government. This includes Rs 4.5 lakh for surrendering with a light machine gun or sniper rifle, Rs 1.5 lakh for housing subsidy, Rs 50,000 for marriage, Rs 5 lakh (or the bounty on his head, whichever is higher) as incentive, Rs 20 lakh for purchasing immovable property and Rs 1.5 lakh for skill development training.

Only 3 Naxals from MP

Only three Naxals operating in the forests of Balaghat district are from Madhya Pradesh — Deepak from Taligonda, and Sampat and Sangeeta from Rashimeta.