Bhopal: Security Beefed Up For Ganesh Utsav, Dol Gyaras, Milad-Un-Nabi |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal police commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra has ordered to beef up security in view upcoming festivals like Ganesh Utsav, Dol Gyaras and Milad-un-Nabi to ensure peace and order in the city.

Detailed discussions were held on festival arrangements at a meeting conducted at commissioner’s office on Monday, which was attended by additional police commissioner Awadhesh Goswami, additional DCPs, ACPs and police station incharges.

All the police stations have been told to ensure that CCTV cameras are installed at Ganesh idol sites and proper lighting arrangements and visibility are maintained in public areas. He laid emphasis on continuous night patrolling in sensitive areas and strict monitoring of anti-social elements.

Officials were directed to strengthen security at pandals, on procession routes and at immersion sites. Coordination with Nagar Suraksha Samitis will also be ensured during festivals.

The police commissioner instructed officers to take preventive action against habitual offenders and maintain strict check on illicit liquor supply, arms, drugs, gambling and betting activities. Additionally, social media platforms will be closely monitored to curb rumours and misinformation.

All the police station house officers have been told to promptly report any untoward incident to control room and senior officials to ensure quick response.

Preparations for idols’ immersion

Bhopal municipal commissioner Harendra Narayan has asked officials to ensure all arrangements at immersion ghats and ponds for Ganeshotsav and Navratri festival are in place.

He directed that idols be immersed only at designated locations with puja materials collected separately.