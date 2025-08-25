 MP Shocker! Newly Married Woman Burnt With Hot Tongs, Fed Poison For Bullet Motorcycle In Gwalior; Accused In-Laws Absconding
According to information, Sonali married Aditya Sharma and her family already gave dowry worth ₹15 lakh at the time of marriage.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 07:11 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A newly married woman was reportedly burnt with hot tongs, beaten with sticks and then fed poison in a cold drink for dowry in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, as reported by police on Monday.

The spine chilling incident was reported from Maharajpura area in Gwalior and the victim has been identified as Sonali Sharma.

Sources say, she was subjected to brutal torture by her in-laws and is now battling for her life in a hospital.

However, the in-laws allegedly demanded a Bullet motorcycle after the wedding. When her family refused, Sonali was reportedly burnt with hot tongs and beaten with sticks.

Victim informed mother after her health deteriorated

The cruelty did not stop there - her husband, mother-in-law, father-in-law, and sister-in-law allegedly mixed poison in a cold drink and forced her to consume it. 

After her health deteriorated, Sonali herself called her mother and informed her about the torture. 

She was first admitted to a local hospital in Gwalior and later shifted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, where she is fighting for her life.

Meanwhile, all the accused family members have gone absconding. CSP Nagendra Sikarwar confirmed that a case has been registered against four members of the in-laws’ family, and police are searching for them.

