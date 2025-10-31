Madhya Pradesh's 70th Foundation Day: Bollywood Singer Jubin Nautial To Perform Live In Bhopal; Free Entry For All-- Check Details

MP 70th Foundation Day: Bollywood Singer Jubin Nautial To Perform Live In Bhopal; Concert Free & Open To All |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The ‘heart of India’ Madhya Pradesh is all set to celebrate the state’s 70th Foundation Day with a grand cultural evening on November 1, 2025 (Saturday).

On the occasion , popular Bollywood singer Jubin Nautiyal and his team will perform live at Bhopal’s Lal Parade Ground from 6:30 pm onwards.

The concert is going to be free of cost and open for all.

The event is going to witness traditional and modern music, reflecting the rich culture and progress of Madhya Pradesh.

Along with the concert, the celebrations will include drone shows, cultural exhibitions and other immersive experiences across the city.

Officials said the programme aims to showcase the spirit of Abhyuday Madhya Pradesh - celebrating the state’s heritage, creativity and development.

Citizens are invited to join the evening and be part of a memorable celebration of pride and progress.

MP Foundation Day

The state of Madhya Pradesh was formed on November 1, 1956. Since then, the foundation day is celebrated every year.

It was named as ‘Heart of Indian’ due to its ‘central’ location on India’s map. Madhya Pradesh was created by merging several regions, like the former states of Madhya Bharat, Vindhya Pradesh and Bhopal.

The foundation day is celebrated with great pride and enthusiasm across the state. Government offices, schools and public institutions organise cultural programmes, exhibitions, parades and award ceremonies to honour the state’s achievements.

Cities like Bhopal, Indore and Gwalior host grand events that highlight Madhya Pradesh’s rich art, music, dance and traditions.