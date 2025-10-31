 Madhya Pradesh's 70th Foundation Day: CM Mohan Yadav Announces 3-Day Grand Cultural Fest, ‘Samrat Vikramaditya Mahanatya’ From Nov 1 To 3
Madhya Pradesh's 70th Foundation Day: CM Mohan Yadav Announces 3-Day Grand Cultural Fest, ‘Samrat Vikramaditya Mahanatya’ From Nov 1 To 3

'Samrat Vikramaditya Mahanritya' a grand theatrical performance about the legendary Indian emperor is set to happen on November 2 and 3

Arimitra Bose
Friday, October 31, 2025, 02:02 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh's 70th Foundation Day: CM Mohan Yadav Announces Grand Cultural Fest And ‘Samrat Vikramaditya Mahanritya’ |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is set to mark it's 70th Foundation day on Saturday with a glorious 3-days event highlighting the state's culture and heritage.

Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav announced, "Samrat Vikramaditya Mahanritya" a grand theatrical performance about the legendary Indian emperor Vikramaditya on November 2 and 3.

CM Yadav said, "Great emperor, Samrat Vikramaditya's valor, justice, and generosity will be brought to life through this theatrical representation on MP's 70th foundation day. History will be brought to life in this theatre experience and I invite everybody to come and witness this beautiful depiction of Samrat Vikramaditya."

Earlier in April, the Madhya Pradesh Government organised "Samrat Vikramaditya Mahanritya" at the Red Fort in New Delhi. The act was performed in the presence of several dignitaries including former Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhakar, MP CM Mohan Yadav and Delhi CM Rekha Gupta.

This "Mahanatya" is a cultural event designed to celebrate the legacy of Vikramaditya through historical drama, featuring a large cast of actors, live animals, and other cultural displays like traditional food and handicrafts. 

The production involves over 250 artists and live animals, along with a pavilion showcasing technology like AR/VR and holograms, food stalls, and handicrafts.

