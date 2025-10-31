Madhya Pradesh's 70th Foundation Day: CM Mohan Yadav Announces 3-Day Grand Cultural Fest, ‘Samrat Vikramaditya Mahanatya’ From Nov 1 To 3

Madhya Pradesh's 70th Foundation Day: CM Mohan Yadav Announces Grand Cultural Fest And ‘Samrat Vikramaditya Mahanritya’ |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is set to mark it's 70th Foundation day on Saturday with a glorious 3-days event highlighting the state's culture and heritage.

Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav announced, "Samrat Vikramaditya Mahanritya" a grand theatrical performance about the legendary Indian emperor Vikramaditya on November 2 and 3.

CM Yadav said, "Great emperor, Samrat Vikramaditya's valor, justice, and generosity will be brought to life through this theatrical representation on MP's 70th foundation day. History will be brought to life in this theatre experience and I invite everybody to come and witness this beautiful depiction of Samrat Vikramaditya."

मध्यप्रदेश के स्थापना दिवस के अवसर पर इस बार 3 दिवसीय कार्यक्रम आयोजित होंगे, इसी के अंतर्गत 2 और 3 नवंबर को सम्राट विक्रमादित्य महानाट्य की भव्य प्रस्तुति होगी। महानाट्य के माध्यम से उनकी वीरता, न्यायशीलता, दानशीलता जीवंत होगी।



आइये, हम सब इस ऐतिहासिक पल के साक्षी बनें : CM… pic.twitter.com/po5r0TAFwH — Chief Minister, MP (@CMMadhyaPradesh) October 31, 2025

Earlier in April, the Madhya Pradesh Government organised "Samrat Vikramaditya Mahanritya" at the Red Fort in New Delhi. The act was performed in the presence of several dignitaries including former Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhakar, MP CM Mohan Yadav and Delhi CM Rekha Gupta.

This "Mahanatya" is a cultural event designed to celebrate the legacy of Vikramaditya through historical drama, featuring a large cast of actors, live animals, and other cultural displays like traditional food and handicrafts.

The production involves over 250 artists and live animals, along with a pavilion showcasing technology like AR/VR and holograms, food stalls, and handicrafts.