 MP News: Jabalpur's Islamia English Medium School Declares Friday As Weekly Off, Sunday Working; BJP Minority Morcha Strongly Oppose
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Jabalpur's Islamia English Medium School Declares Friday As Weekly Off, Sunday Working; BJP Minority Morcha Strongly Oppose

MP News: Jabalpur's Islamia English Medium School Declares Friday As Weekly Off, Sunday Working; BJP Minority Morcha Strongly Oppose

The Morcha’s General Secretary Muzammil Ali said that in the school’s 117-year history, classes have never been held on Sundays.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 01:57 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): An English medium school in Jabalpur has announced to change the weekly off for the students and the staff. It has declared Friday as the weekly holiday, keeping Sunday working, starting from the news academic session of 2025.

BJP Minority Morcha has strongly opposed the move, calling it an unconstitutional order.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Shop Owners Threatened In BJP District Chief’s Name, Two Booked
article-image

Anjuman Islamia English Medium School, operated by Islamists, informed the students' parents about this change through a mobile message.

The text message read:

FPJ Shorts
‘Peace Of Mind Over Paycheck’: Viral Post Comparing Government Jobs And Corporate Life Sparks Online Debate
‘Peace Of Mind Over Paycheck’: Viral Post Comparing Government Jobs And Corporate Life Sparks Online Debate
Versova–Bhayander To Uttan–Virar: How New Coastal Roads Will Boost Connectivity & Transform Mumbai Travel
Versova–Bhayander To Uttan–Virar: How New Coastal Roads Will Boost Connectivity & Transform Mumbai Travel
M S Dhoni-Backed Finbud Financial Services Fixes Price Band For ₹71.6 Crore Initial Share Sale
M S Dhoni-Backed Finbud Financial Services Fixes Price Band For ₹71.6 Crore Initial Share Sale
'As If She Owns This Plane': Air India Passenger's X Post Showing Co-Traveller Putting Legs On Food Tray Sparks Debate About Civic Sense
'As If She Owns This Plane': Air India Passenger's X Post Showing Co-Traveller Putting Legs On Food Tray Sparks Debate About Civic Sense

“NOTICE: This is to inform you that in the new session 2025, school holidays will be declared on Friday and school will remain open on Sunday from 8:45 to 12:45 pm – as per the order, Principal.”

The decision has created a controversy in the city.

According to information, the BJP Minority Morcha has strongly opposed the move, calling it an unconstitutional order.

The Morcha’s General Secretary Muzammil Ali said that in the school’s 117-year history, classes have never been held on Sundays.

He accused Anjuman Islamia Waqf Committee President Annu Anwar of taking this decision without following proper rules.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Uproar In BMC Council Meet As BJP, Congress Unite Over Deputations, Tenders
article-image

BJP representatives submitted a memorandum to the Jabalpur Collector, demanding that the order be canceled immediately.

They said Sunday is the traditional weekly holiday in all educational institutions across the country and that this sudden change will cause problems for students, teachers, and parents.

The memorandum also mentioned that until 2024, the school followed Sunday as the weekly off, and the change has led to anger among parents and teachers.

BJP leaders have requested the administration to restore Sunday as the weekly holiday and take action against the school management.

Reacting to the issue, District Education Officer Ghanshyam Soni said he has not received the official order yet. However, if the school has indeed declared Friday as a holiday, it goes against state education rules.

He added that all schools in Madhya Pradesh are required to observe Sunday as a weekly holiday, and if rules are violated, the school management will be asked to explain.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh's 70th Foundation Day: CM Mohan Yadav Announces 3-Day Grand Cultural Fest, ‘Samrat...

Madhya Pradesh's 70th Foundation Day: CM Mohan Yadav Announces 3-Day Grand Cultural Fest, ‘Samrat...

MP News: Jabalpur's Islamia English Medium School Declares Friday As Weekly Off, Sunday Working; BJP...

MP News: Jabalpur's Islamia English Medium School Declares Friday As Weekly Off, Sunday Working; BJP...

Madhya Pradesh's 70th Foundation Day: Bollywood Singer Jubin Nautial To Perform Live In Bhopal; Free...

Madhya Pradesh's 70th Foundation Day: Bollywood Singer Jubin Nautial To Perform Live In Bhopal; Free...

MP News: Another 5-Month-Old Baby Dies After Being Given Cough Syrup In Chhindwara; 2nd Death In 24...

MP News: Another 5-Month-Old Baby Dies After Being Given Cough Syrup In Chhindwara; 2nd Death In 24...

Madhya Pradesh October 31, 2025, Weather Updates: Cyclone Montha Flips Weather Across State; Alert...

Madhya Pradesh October 31, 2025, Weather Updates: Cyclone Montha Flips Weather Across State; Alert...