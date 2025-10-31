MP News: Jabalpur's Islamia English Medium School Declares Friday As Weekly Off, Sunday Working; BJP Minority Morcha Strongly Oppose

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): An English medium school in Jabalpur has announced to change the weekly off for the students and the staff. It has declared Friday as the weekly holiday, keeping Sunday working, starting from the news academic session of 2025.

Anjuman Islamia English Medium School, operated by Islamists, informed the students' parents about this change through a mobile message.

The text message read:

“NOTICE: This is to inform you that in the new session 2025, school holidays will be declared on Friday and school will remain open on Sunday from 8:45 to 12:45 pm – as per the order, Principal.”

The decision has created a controversy in the city.

According to information, the BJP Minority Morcha has strongly opposed the move, calling it an unconstitutional order.

The Morcha’s General Secretary Muzammil Ali said that in the school’s 117-year history, classes have never been held on Sundays.

He accused Anjuman Islamia Waqf Committee President Annu Anwar of taking this decision without following proper rules.

BJP representatives submitted a memorandum to the Jabalpur Collector, demanding that the order be canceled immediately.

They said Sunday is the traditional weekly holiday in all educational institutions across the country and that this sudden change will cause problems for students, teachers, and parents.

The memorandum also mentioned that until 2024, the school followed Sunday as the weekly off, and the change has led to anger among parents and teachers.

BJP leaders have requested the administration to restore Sunday as the weekly holiday and take action against the school management.

Reacting to the issue, District Education Officer Ghanshyam Soni said he has not received the official order yet. However, if the school has indeed declared Friday as a holiday, it goes against state education rules.

He added that all schools in Madhya Pradesh are required to observe Sunday as a weekly holiday, and if rules are violated, the school management will be asked to explain.