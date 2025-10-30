Bhopal News: FIR Against AIIMS Doctors For Creating Ruckus, Misbehaving With Cops | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bag Sewania police on Thursday registered an FIR against AIIMS doctors for creating a ruckus under the influence of alcohol late on Tuesday night. A third video of the incident surfaced on Thursday morning, showing the doctors arguing with police officers, using abusive language, and issuing threats.

In the video, one of the accused, identified as Dr Sahil Chauhan, can be heard saying, “We have been drinking here for 10 years , this is our college,” while challenging the police. Despite repeated warnings, the doctors continued to misbehave. Another doctor, Dr Prakalp Gupta, was also seen arguing with the policemen.

According to ACP Rajneesh Kashyap, the police received information about a group consuming alcohol near Gate No. 3 of the AIIMS emergency entrance. When officers arrived, they found a white car with beer bottles on its roof and several men drinking nearby.

On being stopped, the men , who were later identified as AIIMS resident doctors, allegedly abused and threatened the officers.

Following the incident, constable Ajay Gurjar of Bag Sewania police station lodged a complaint. Police have registered an FIR under relevant sections for obstructing government work, abusing police personnel, and attempting to snatch a mobile phone.

The FIR states that when officers tried to record the scene, Dr Sahil Chauhan and Dr Prakalp Gupta tried to snatch the mobile phone, hurled abuses, and obstructed the officers from performing their duties. The situation escalated when one of the doctors claimed to know senior police officers and continued to use foul language despite repeated warnings.

AIIMS terminates services of Dr Chauhan

Meanwhile, AIIMS Bhopal administration issued an official statement condemning the behavior of the doctors, calling it “completely unacceptable” and against institutional ethics.

The management has terminated the services of Dr Sahil Chauhan, who was involved in the incident, and assured full cooperation with the police investigation. Earlier viral videos showed beer bottles, snacks, and intoxicated persons inside the parked car.