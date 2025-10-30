 Bhopal News: FIR Against AIIMS Doctors For Creating Ruckus, Misbehaving With Cops
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: FIR Against AIIMS Doctors For Creating Ruckus, Misbehaving With Cops

Bhopal News: FIR Against AIIMS Doctors For Creating Ruckus, Misbehaving With Cops

Bag Sewania police on Thursday registered an FIR against AIIMS doctors for creating a ruckus under the influence of alcohol late on Tuesday night

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 08:25 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: FIR Against AIIMS Doctors For Creating Ruckus, Misbehaving With Cops | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bag Sewania police on Thursday registered an FIR against AIIMS doctors for creating a ruckus under the influence of alcohol late on Tuesday night. A third video of the incident surfaced on Thursday morning, showing the doctors arguing with police officers, using abusive language, and issuing threats.

In the video, one of the accused, identified as Dr Sahil Chauhan, can be heard saying, “We have been drinking here for 10 years , this is our college,” while challenging the police. Despite repeated warnings, the doctors continued to misbehave. Another doctor, Dr Prakalp Gupta, was also seen arguing with the policemen.

Read Also
MP News: After Death Of 25-Year-Old Son, Father Hangs Himself From Tree In Chhatarpur
article-image

According to ACP Rajneesh Kashyap, the police received information about a group consuming alcohol near Gate No. 3 of the AIIMS emergency entrance. When officers arrived, they found a white car with beer bottles on its roof and several men drinking nearby.

On being stopped, the men , who were later identified as AIIMS resident doctors, allegedly abused and threatened the officers.

FPJ Shorts
'Breakfast With Butterflies': Belapur’s Agro Garden To Host Unique Nature Event On Sunday
'Breakfast With Butterflies': Belapur’s Agro Garden To Host Unique Nature Event On Sunday
Heart-Stopping Finale! Dabang Delhi Beat Puneri Paltan 31-28 To Lift Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Trophy
Heart-Stopping Finale! Dabang Delhi Beat Puneri Paltan 31-28 To Lift Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Trophy
Panvel Municipal Corporation Conducts Training On Public Service Rights Act And E-Office System
Panvel Municipal Corporation Conducts Training On Public Service Rights Act And E-Office System
Mumbai News: Maulana Shakir Ali Noorie Named Among ‘The Muslim 500 Most Influential Muslims 2026’
Mumbai News: Maulana Shakir Ali Noorie Named Among ‘The Muslim 500 Most Influential Muslims 2026’

Following the incident, constable Ajay Gurjar of Bag Sewania police station lodged a complaint. Police have registered an FIR under relevant sections for obstructing government work, abusing police personnel, and attempting to snatch a mobile phone.

The FIR states that when officers tried to record the scene, Dr Sahil Chauhan and Dr Prakalp Gupta tried to snatch the mobile phone, hurled abuses, and obstructed the officers from performing their duties. The situation escalated when one of the doctors claimed to know senior police officers and continued to use foul language despite repeated warnings.

AIIMS terminates services of Dr Chauhan

Meanwhile, AIIMS Bhopal administration issued an official statement condemning the behavior of the doctors, calling it “completely unacceptable” and against institutional ethics.

The management has terminated the services of Dr Sahil Chauhan, who was involved in the incident, and assured full cooperation with the police investigation. Earlier viral videos showed beer bottles, snacks, and intoxicated persons inside the parked car.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Proper Reshuffling Of Train Stoppages Needed In Bhopal, Says MP Alok Sharma

Bhopal News: Proper Reshuffling Of Train Stoppages Needed In Bhopal, Says MP Alok Sharma

Bhopal News: FIR Against AIIMS Doctors For Creating Ruckus, Misbehaving With Cops

Bhopal News: FIR Against AIIMS Doctors For Creating Ruckus, Misbehaving With Cops

MP News: 30-Year-Old Woman Out On Parole For Husband’s Murder Dies After Setting Herself On Fire...

MP News: 30-Year-Old Woman Out On Parole For Husband’s Murder Dies After Setting Herself On Fire...

MP News: 42-Year-Old Village Head Caught Taking ₹20K Bribe In Seoni; Lokayukta Caught Him...

MP News: 42-Year-Old Village Head Caught Taking ₹20K Bribe In Seoni; Lokayukta Caught Him...

MP News: Man Attacked Multiple Times With Knife Over Old Dispute In Jabalpur; Two Arrested, Four...

MP News: Man Attacked Multiple Times With Knife Over Old Dispute In Jabalpur; Two Arrested, Four...