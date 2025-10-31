 MP News: Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve To Radio Tag Leader Female Elephants For Tracking Herds
Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve is preparing to radio collar leader female elephants of herds to track their movement and alert nearby villages in time, aiming to reduce human–elephant conflict.

Updated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 08:38 PM IST
Deputy Director of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, Prakash Kumar Verma, said there are about 60 to 65 elephants in the reserve, living in separate herds led by dominant females. Since matriarch stays surrounded by other elephants, radio collaring her is a difficult and risky task.

Earlier, three male elephants categorised as conflict-prone were successfully radio collared. Now, to expand the effort, two veterinary doctors will be sent to Assam and southern states to learn techniques used there, as both regions have developed expertise in tagging female leaders.

Bandhavgarh currently has highest population of elephants that migrated from Chhattisgarh and have since settled permanently in the reserve.

25 teams to check Kodu crops

Last year, eleven elephants died in Bandhavgarh after consuming fungus-infected Kodu crops. Taking preventive action this season, officials have formed 25 teams to inspect Kodu fields near the reserve.

These teams, assisted by agriculture and revenue department staff, are visiting villages around forest area to examine crop health. So far, no contaminated crops have been found.Following last year’s incident, the forest department had destroyed the infected crops and compensated the affected farmers.

