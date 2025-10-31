Bhopal News: Kin Suspect Foul Play In Bhopal Man’s Death In Thailand, Seek Probe |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Family members of Ankit Sahu, who drowned while swimming in the sea in Thailand, have alleged that his death was not accidental but result of a conspiracy. They have appealed to Chief Minister and Ministry of External Affairs to order a high-level probe.

Relatives said Ankit’s body will reach Bhopal on Monday after post-mortem in Thailand. He had travelled to Thailand on October 23 with four colleagues on a company tour. On October 28, while swimming, he reportedly drowned. Another member of the group, Nikesh, was rescued by a local team.

Ankit’s uncle, Jagdish Sahu, said his nephew was six feet tall, fit and a skilled swimmer since childhood. “It is difficult to believe that someone like him could drown. It appears to be a planned conspiracy,” he claimed.

He also said that on the day of incident, Ankit’s friend Nikesh called Ankit’s wife asking for his phone password, which raised doubts. “Why did he need the password right after informing about Ankit’s death?” Jagdish questioned, urging a detailed probe through the Indian Embassy in Thailand.

Ankit was married four years ago and is survived by his wife and a three-year-old daughter. He was the eldest among two brothers and a sister and was family’s main earner.

Relatives said Ankit’s body will arrive in Bhopal on Monday. After last rites, they plan to approach police and government authorities for a formal investigation. Originally from Sagar district, Ankit had been living with his family on Regiment Road in Shahjahanabad and was employed with a medical equipment company.