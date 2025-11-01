 MP News: Two New Flights To Start From Rewa Airport Soon
Two new flights, operated by IndiGo and Alliance Air companies, will soon start from Rewa airport; The state government will give ‘Letter of Award’ to both companies during a function to be organised on Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 01, 2025, 09:18 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two new flights, operated by IndiGo and Alliance Air companies, will soon start from Rewa airport.

The state government will give ‘Letter of Award’ to both companies during a function to be organised on Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day on Saturday.

An aviation department official disclosed that both companies had given their consent to start their flights from Rewa. The Rewa-Indore flight would be operated by IndiGo while the Rewa-Delhi flight would be run by Alliance Air.

Sources said that after getting the ‘Letter of Award’ from the government, both companies would try to get necessary permissions from the Director General, Civil Aviation.

If things go well, both flights will be operational by mid-November.

Tender for damaged aircraft

The aviation department is preparing to issue the tender to do away with damaged aircraft lying in a mangled form at Gwalior airport. Its offset value is yet to be fixed. This aircraft made a crash landing during the corona period in Gwalior in 2021. Since then, it has been lying at Gwalior airport.

