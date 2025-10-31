Bhopal News: Accountant Assaulted, Robbed After Being Tricked On Dating App For Homosexuals | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An accountant working at an industrial area factory in Bhopal was brutally assaulted and robbed after being lured into a trap by a man he met on a dating app on Thursday.

The accused along with an accomplice thrashed the victim, stole his mobile phone and forced him to reveal his UPI password. Using the details, the duo made online purchases including jewellery from a TT Nagar shop and even purchased petrol vehicle through online payment.

According to reports, the 26-year-old victim had connected with a person through an online dating app for homosexuals. The individual whom the victim identified as Rohit Rajput invited the victim to meet on October 21 at MP Nagar Zone-2. When the victim arrived, the accused took him to a secluded spot nearby.

There the accused then called his friend to join them. The two men assaulted the accountant snatched his phone and beat him till he revealed his UPI password. The accused later used the phone to make multiple online transactions including buying jewellery.

Before releasing the victim, the attackers again beat him and reportedly said, We do this to people like you.

The victim lodged a complaint at MP Nagar police station. MP Nagar police station incharge Jaihind Sharma said that further action would be taken based on investigation of the case.