MP News: Tourism Department Hopes New Chopper Service Will Soar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Beginning Saturday, the Tourism department is rolling out a helicopter service on a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model in three identified sectors of the state.With this, the department is hopeful of replicating Uttarakhand’s model.

Last year, the Aviation Department also launched a similar service between Bhopal, Ujjain, Indore, and Omkareshwar. But a tepid public response led to only a few sorties.

A senior Aviation department officer said on the condition of anonymity that the service was heavy on the pocket, with a ticket costing Rs 10,000. Taking a train or even one’s own vehicle to Ujjain would cost one much less, either from Bhopal or Indore.

However, Tourism department officials are asserting that the helicopter service, ‘PM Shri Hawai Paryatan Helicopter Sewa’, has high chances of success as a different model of operation has been worked out. Along with availing the chopper service, passengers will get additional facilities such as a pick-up cab facility from the helipad, bookings of hotels, VIP darshan, etc.

The helicopter operator would provide these additional services. The passenger fare is also likely to be less than the previous chopper service.

Moreover, the government has come up with some incentives for the helicopter operator. The helipad charges will be reimbursed. The helicopter services would be publicised as a tour package. Anyone coming from another state for vacation can choose a tour package. Tourist destinations have been connected with helicopter services.

Three sectors of helicopter services

1. Indore-Ujjain-Omkareshwar

2. Bhopal-Madai-Pachmarhi

3 Jabalpur-Bandhavgarh-Kahna