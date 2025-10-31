Bhopal News: Proper Reshuffling Of Train Stoppages Needed In Bhopal, Says MP Alok Sharma | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal MP Alok Sharma has called for proper reshuffling of train stoppages across railway stations in the city to improve passenger convenience. The issue was discussed during a meeting of Members of Parliament under the West Central Railway (WCR) with senior railway officials on Friday.

As Sharma is currently on poll campaign visit to Bihar, his representative Ansul Tiwari attended the meeting on his behalf. Only four of the nine MPs were present.

Sharma proposed that Damoh-bound Rajya Rani Express should originate from Rani Kamlapati station instead of Bhopal and also halt at Bhopal main station.

He suggested that the Jabalpur-bound Intercity should start from Bhopal main and stop at Rani Kamlapati, while the Indore-bound Intercity should originate from Rani Kamlapati with halts at Bhopal main and Bairagarh stations. This, he said, would distribute passenger traffic more evenly and reduce congestion at individual stations.

His other demands included a new train from Bhopal to Bengaluru, stoppage of Bhopal Express at Mathura, introduction of a new MEMU train between Bhopal and Itarsi, and making Rani Kamlapati Pune train (22172/22173) a regular service instead of weekly. He also sought stoppages for Pushpak, Godavari, Tilaknagar and Kanyakumari Express trains at Rani Kamlapati station.

Rajgarh MP Rodmal Nagar urged for early implementation of Rajmandi project and development of smaller stations on the model of Rani Kamlapati. Sagar MP Lata Wankhede demanded more train stoppages and improved facilities at Bina, highlighting the poor condition of Mandi Bamora station, which connects three assembly constituencies of Vidisha district and serves as a key passenger hub.

She said Bina Katni section generates significant railway revenue through coal transport but remains neglected in terms of passenger amenities.