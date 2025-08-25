Viral Video Shows Man Trying To Steal Gold Earring From 9-Year-Old Schoolboy In MP's Guna; Tricks Him Saying 'Dekho Wo Keeda Hai'

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking video has surfaced on social media, showing a man allegedly trying to steal a gold earring from 9-year-old schoolboy. The accused tried to trick the boy, saying there was an insect on his ear. When the child tried to push him, he held him tightly in an attempt to snatch the gold earring.

The incident was reported from Madhya Pradesh's Guna, when the child was attacked by an unknown man while going to school with a friend in Guna on Monday.

The man stopped the boy, saying there was an insect in his ear, and tried to take his ring.

The entire incident was recorded on CCTV, which shows the man holding the child and trying to force him while the boy struggles to free himself. Despite the child’s cries, he did not stop.

According to information, the man stopped the child on the way and told him that there was an insect in his ear. Using this as an excuse, the attacker tried to remove the boy’s gold ring.

The child initially did not understand what was happening, but as the man tugged at his ear, the boy screamed in pain.

Despite the boy’s cries for help, no one came to his aid.

Showing remarkable courage, the child managed to fend off the attacker himself. The entire incident was recorded on CCTV, which shows the attacker’s actions and the child’s struggle.

Authorities in Guna have started investigating the case, and locals are demanding stricter security measures around schools to protect children from such attacks.