 Bhopal Youth Collapses During CISF Recruitment Physical Test, Dies
Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 09:10 AM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An aspirant collapsed during the CISF recruitment physical test held on CISF Ground under Govindpura police station limits on Saturday. He was admitted to the hospital where he died during treatment late at night.

A case has been registered and post-mortem report is awaited to ascertain the cause of death, police said.

Govindpura police station incharge Awadhesh Singh Tomar said, 24-year-old Sunil Gurjar, son of Haricharan Gurjar, a resident of village Borda, Chachoda tehsil in Guna district, participated in the running event as part of the physical fitness test in the morning.

Shortly after completing the run, he reportedly felt uneasy and collapsed due to dizziness and chest discomfort.

The on-ground CISF staff immediately rushed him to Kasturba Hospital, where he was given primary medical treatment. A few hours later, his brother Rahul Gurjar arrived and shifted him to Sagar Multi-Specialty Hospital for further care.

However, despite the doctors’ efforts, Sunil’s condition continued to worsen and he tragically died during treatment late in the night. After his death, the authorities sent the body for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause, he added.

