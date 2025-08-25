‘To Oppose Modi, Congress Going Against Nation’: Says Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president and Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda said India’s economic growth is on track to become the third largest economy in the world.

He dismissed the ‘dead economy’ narrative as coming from ‘dead leaders of a dead Congress’. He pointed out that India's retail inflation is at an all-time low, and the country is a leading exporter of automobiles and toys.

Nadda addressed a meeting of party workers from Jabalpur, Rewa, Sagar, and Shahdol divisions at the BJP’s office in Jabalpur. Nadda described the BJP as a "Purnamasi" (full moon) and the Congress as an "Amavasya" (new moon), urging workers to constantly remind public of the difference.

Nadda criticised the opposition, stating that in their haste to oppose PM Modi, they have begun to oppose the nation itself. He also highlighted the irresponsible nature of the opposition and said they are standing with those who want to weaken the nation.

BJP national president said during Emergency, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi passed a law that exempted posts of Prime Minister and Lok Sabha Speaker from any action.

However, our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has proposed that if any minister or chief minister, including the Prime Minister, remains in jail for 30 days, they will have to resign from their post on the 31st day. Nadda also added that while terrorism was at its peak during the Congress rule, it is now on the verge of ending under PM Modi's tenure.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav praised Nadda's leadership, crediting him with strengthening the party's ideological commitment and making historic reforms in the health sector.

He mentioned the expansion of health facilities in tribal areas of the state and the implementation of schemes like Ladli Behna Yojana.

State BJP president Hemant Khandelwal welcomed Nadda and assured him that the party workers would strive to ensure victory in every booth and constituency.

Nadda, CM take part in Narmada Aarti

BJP national president and Union Minister JP Nadda and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav participated in the Narmada Aarti held at Gwarighat here.

Nadda and his wife performed the poojan of the river on the occasion. BJP state president and other party leaders were also present with them.