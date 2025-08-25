55-Year-Old Rider Dies After Speeding Car Rams Into Bike In MP's Khandwa; Pillion Sons Escape With Minor Injuries

Father Dies in Car-Bike Collision In MP's Khandwa, Sons Escape With Minor Injuries |

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A 55-year-old man died after a speeding car rammed into his bike in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district on Monday. His two sons, who were the riding pillion, sustained minor injuries.

The deceased was identified as Aslam Mansuri (55) who died on the spot after his bike collided with the car. The mishap occurred near Jaswadi and Deepla villages in Khandwa.

Police said the mishap happened on the Jaswadi-Deepla road in Kotwali police station area. Mansuri was going towards Jaswadi with his children for medical treatment when a vehicle from the opposite direction collided with his bike.

The force of the collision was so powerful that Mansuri was critically injured. He died in front of his children within seconds despite the villagers rushing to assist him.

When the accident news spread, villagers rushed to the area soon after. Police reached to the area promptly and took the body to district hospital for postmortem and later handed it over to the family.

Car Driver Fled After Accident

Eyewitness and nephew of the victim, Imran, who was walking behind his uncle at a distance said, "My uncle was driving the children to the doctor when the accident occurred. The car driver covered his face and fled after the crash."

The vehicle and the driver are yet to be identified. Police have filed a case and initiated an investigation to identify the vehicle and the driver.