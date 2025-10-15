 Indore News: Last Rites Of Tractor-Trolley Accident Victims Held; Minister Tulsi Silawat Attends Funeral
The last rites of three victims, who lost their lives in the tragic tractor-trolley accident, were conducted in their native village Bibi Khedi

Syed Faizan AliUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 01:05 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The last rites of three victims, who lost their lives in the tragic tractor-trolley accident, were conducted in their native village Bibi Khedi on Tuesday. State minister Tulsi Silawat also attended their funerals and carried the bier. He met the families of the victims and offered prayers for the peace of their souls, expressing grief over the incident.

On Monday evening, the labourers were working in agricultural fields in Ratan Khedi village and were heading back to their homes in Bibi Khedi and Hariya Khedi after finishing their day’s work.

As the tractor approached a culvert, the driver reportedly lost control and it overturned along with the trolley, causing the death of three persons including a 14-year-old girl and left 24 injured. The deceased were identified as Jankibai (47), Kamalabai (40), and Arpita Chauhan (14).

Following the incident, the state government announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for families of the deceased. Minister Silawat also held a meeting at the Civil Hospital in Sanwer with officials and doctors. He reviewed the medical treatment and health condition of the injured and instructed authorities to ensure all necessary facilities and assistance are provided without delay.

