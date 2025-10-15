 Indore News: Crime Branch Helps Complainant Recover ₹1 Lakh Lost In Online Fraud
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Crime Branch Helps Complainant Recover ₹1 Lakh Lost In Online Fraud

Indore News: Crime Branch Helps Complainant Recover ₹1 Lakh Lost In Online Fraud

The scammers had posed as the customer care representatives of a bank’s credit card department to cheat the complainant

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 08:53 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Crime Branch Helps Complainant Recover ₹1 Lakh Lost In Online Fraud | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The crime branch on Wednesday helped a cyber fraud victim get back Rs 1 lakh lost by him in an online fraud. The scammers had posed as the customer care representatives of a bank’s credit card department to cheat the complainant.

Additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said that the complainant named Sandeep Gupta, a resident of Rau had lodged a complaint through the crime branch cyber helpline a few days ago. Anil Sharma, a constable from the fraud investigation team of the crime branch, acted swiftly and managed to get the victim a refund of Rs 1 lakh.

Read Also
MP News: Cough Syrup Kills Another Child In Chhindwara, Toll Mounts To 27
article-image

The complainant had been cheated of Rs 1.17 after receiving a call from an unknown person claiming to be from a bank’s credit card customer care. The caller had told him that the charges on his credit card could be stopped and, in the process, tricked him into sharing his bank details and OTP, leading to the fraud. The crime branch froze the fraud merchant account and ensured the return through quick and coordinated action.

Cyber advisory

FPJ Shorts
Assam Violence: Student Killed, Over 60 Injured In Clashes Outside Baksa Jail; Internet Suspended - VIDEO
Assam Violence: Student Killed, Over 60 Injured In Clashes Outside Baksa Jail; Internet Suspended - VIDEO
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, October 15: Angad Goes To Vrinda's House To Save Her Marriage
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, October 15: Angad Goes To Vrinda's House To Save Her Marriage
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Urges Public Support For North Bengal Calamity Relief
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Urges Public Support For North Bengal Calamity Relief
'Mamata Banerjee Like Mother To Me': Durgapur Rape Survivor's Father Apologises After 'Aurangzeb' Remark, Seeks Justice From CM
'Mamata Banerjee Like Mother To Me': Durgapur Rape Survivor's Father Apologises After 'Aurangzeb' Remark, Seeks Justice From CM

The crime branch officials have released a cyber advisory for the people to avoid such cyber fraud incidents. The officials urged people not to trust any unknown caller claiming to represent a bank or any company.

The advisory also asks people to never share bank details or personal information, including OTPs with unknown people. It said, for cyber awareness, visit Indore Police’s official platform https://safeclicks.in.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Traders Angry Over Cabinet Discussion On Bhavantar Yojna

MP News: Traders Angry Over Cabinet Discussion On Bhavantar Yojna

Indore News: Crime Branch Helps Complainant Recover ₹1 Lakh Lost In Online Fraud

Indore News: Crime Branch Helps Complainant Recover ₹1 Lakh Lost In Online Fraud

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Unveils ₹332 Crore Projects To Transform Niwari

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Unveils ₹332 Crore Projects To Transform Niwari

Indore News: Giving Life Twice; 72-Year-Old Donates Kidney To Son

Indore News: Giving Life Twice; 72-Year-Old Donates Kidney To Son

Indore News: Firecracker Traders Directed To Ensure Safety Arrangements

Indore News: Firecracker Traders Directed To Ensure Safety Arrangements