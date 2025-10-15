Indore News: Crime Branch Helps Complainant Recover ₹1 Lakh Lost In Online Fraud | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The crime branch on Wednesday helped a cyber fraud victim get back Rs 1 lakh lost by him in an online fraud. The scammers had posed as the customer care representatives of a bank’s credit card department to cheat the complainant.

Additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said that the complainant named Sandeep Gupta, a resident of Rau had lodged a complaint through the crime branch cyber helpline a few days ago. Anil Sharma, a constable from the fraud investigation team of the crime branch, acted swiftly and managed to get the victim a refund of Rs 1 lakh.

The complainant had been cheated of Rs 1.17 after receiving a call from an unknown person claiming to be from a bank’s credit card customer care. The caller had told him that the charges on his credit card could be stopped and, in the process, tricked him into sharing his bank details and OTP, leading to the fraud. The crime branch froze the fraud merchant account and ensured the return through quick and coordinated action.

Cyber advisory

The crime branch officials have released a cyber advisory for the people to avoid such cyber fraud incidents. The officials urged people not to trust any unknown caller claiming to represent a bank or any company.

The advisory also asks people to never share bank details or personal information, including OTPs with unknown people. It said, for cyber awareness, visit Indore Police’s official platform https://safeclicks.in.