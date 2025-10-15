 MP News: Traders Angry Over Cabinet Discussion On Bhavantar Yojna
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Traders Angry Over Cabinet Discussion On Bhavantar Yojna

MP News: Traders Angry Over Cabinet Discussion On Bhavantar Yojna

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s statement that rates will be taken by holding the collars at a cabinet meeting on Bhavantar Yojna has enraged the traders

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 11:24 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Cabinet Increases DR Rate To 55% For Pensioners; Approves Bhavantar Scheme For Soyabean Farmers |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s statement that rates will be taken by holding the collars at a cabinet meeting on Bhavantar Yojna has enraged the traders.

President of MP Anaj Dalhan Tilhan Vyapari Sangh, Gopaldas Agarwal, said the Chief Minister should give a clarification on his statement about the traders. He said the impact of the statement could be seen.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Eight Firms Eye Adampur Landfill Deal, Want Easier Terms; Bids To Be Submitted By...
article-image

A few traders were beaten up at the Mandis in Neemuch and Khandwa on Wednesday.

Agarwal said the government should procure soya bean. The traders’ organisation warned the government of closing the procurement at Mandis.

FPJ Shorts
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Urges Public Support For North Bengal Calamity Relief
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Urges Public Support For North Bengal Calamity Relief
'Mamata Banerjee Like Mother To Me': Durgapur Rape Survivor's Father Apologises After 'Aurangzeb' Remark, Seeks Justice From CM
'Mamata Banerjee Like Mother To Me': Durgapur Rape Survivor's Father Apologises After 'Aurangzeb' Remark, Seeks Justice From CM
ENG W Vs PAK W, ICC Women's World Cup: England & Pakistan Share Points After Rain Washes Out Clash In Colombo
ENG W Vs PAK W, ICC Women's World Cup: England & Pakistan Share Points After Rain Washes Out Clash In Colombo
Mumbai Sessions Court Grants Bail To Bandra Assistant Police Inspector In Extortion Racket Case
Mumbai Sessions Court Grants Bail To Bandra Assistant Police Inspector In Extortion Racket Case

Some farmers beat up the traders at a Mandi in Neemuch over the rates of groundnuts.

Consequently, the traders stopped procurement for four hours, saying they wanted to do business with dignity.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Traders Angry Over Cabinet Discussion On Bhavantar Yojna

MP News: Traders Angry Over Cabinet Discussion On Bhavantar Yojna

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Unveils ₹332 Crore Projects To Transform Niwari

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Unveils ₹332 Crore Projects To Transform Niwari

MP News: Balaghat Police Station Malkhana Seizures Embezzlement Case; Failures Of Supervisory...

MP News: Balaghat Police Station Malkhana Seizures Embezzlement Case; Failures Of Supervisory...

Bhopal News: Eight Firms Eye Adampur Landfill Deal, Want Easier Terms; Bids To Be Submitted By...

Bhopal News: Eight Firms Eye Adampur Landfill Deal, Want Easier Terms; Bids To Be Submitted By...

MP News: Cough Syrup Kills Another Child In Chhindwara, Toll Mounts To 27

MP News: Cough Syrup Kills Another Child In Chhindwara, Toll Mounts To 27