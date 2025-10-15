MP News: Traders Angry Over Cabinet Discussion On Bhavantar Yojna

MP News: Cabinet Increases DR Rate To 55% For Pensioners; Approves Bhavantar Scheme For Soyabean Farmers |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s statement that rates will be taken by holding the collars at a cabinet meeting on Bhavantar Yojna has enraged the traders.

President of MP Anaj Dalhan Tilhan Vyapari Sangh, Gopaldas Agarwal, said the Chief Minister should give a clarification on his statement about the traders. He said the impact of the statement could be seen.

A few traders were beaten up at the Mandis in Neemuch and Khandwa on Wednesday.

Agarwal said the government should procure soya bean. The traders’ organisation warned the government of closing the procurement at Mandis.

Some farmers beat up the traders at a Mandi in Neemuch over the rates of groundnuts.

Consequently, the traders stopped procurement for four hours, saying they wanted to do business with dignity.