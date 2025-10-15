 MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Unveils ₹332 Crore Projects To Transform Niwari
Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 09:01 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav unveiled more than 21 development works worth Rs 332.85 crore in Niwari district on Wednesday. He was in Niwari to lay foundation for second phase of Shri Ram Raja Lok and dedicate other public projects.

Yadav said the government’s goal is that when pilgrims visit during Simhastha 2028, they should not only take a holy dip in Kshipra river and offer prayers to Lord Mahakal, but also visit Orchha and witness its grandeur.

He said that basic infrastructure works in Orchha would be developed to make it a prominent religious and spiritual destination. Announcing that the proposal to grant Nagar Palika status to Niwari would be examined, he said Orchha would be connected through air ambulance and helicopter services, with an airstrip to be built for the purpose.

Steel plant worth Rs 3200 cr

Yadav announced that an integrated steel plant spread over 3,200 hectares is being set up by Pacific Industry Metal Limited, which will provide jobs to a large number of youths. The cost of the project is Rs 3,200 crore.

